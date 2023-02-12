UFC 284 Octagon Interviews: Islam Makhachev Is The P4P King

It took a few fights for UFC 284 to really get rolling, but by the time the main card kicked off the Australian crowd was primed for some fantastic fights to close out the night.

As always, the in-cage interviews following some of the performances provided some interesting comments ranging from individual callouts to warnings directed at future opponents.

Mullarkey Calls For Pimblett

Jamie Mullarkey put on a veteran performance to best the debuting Francisco Prado in a lightweight bout highlighted as the Sleeper Scrap from UFC 284.

The Australian is now on a two-fighting winning streak, and he also made sure that Michael Bisping asked him for a callout following his win.

“I’m glad you asked Bisping. There’s this lad that thinks he can’t get knocked out ‘cause of where he’s from. Paddy Pimblett, get in the cage with me and I’ll put that chin to the test son.”

Crute And Menifield Ready To Run It Back

The UFC 284 main card kicked off with a wild light heavyweight bout featuring Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield.

Both men had significant moments of success before the scorecards ultimately ruled the fight a majority draw, and Crute indicated he’d be open to a rematch after complimenting his opponent’s skills.

“Obviously I’m disappointed, I wanted to come here and win. Alonzo really surprised me with his range and his speed, really didn’t expect that. But all I could think while I was in there was ‘This guy hits hard, but I got hit hard by life last year and no one can hit me harder than that’…I’ll see you, we’re gonna run it back”

Bisping also made sure to check in with “Atomic” after the fight, and the American echoed the sentiment that the two light heavyweights should meet again.

“Aussie Aussie, one hell of a lad right here. Hey, let’s do it again me and him. If we can do it here, that’d be perfect for y’all.”

Tafa Sends A Warning

Justin Tafa secured another first-round finish when he flattened Parker Porter with a counter combination in their heavyweight bout.

“Bad Man” knew that no follow-up punches were needed to secure the win, and when Bisping asked about the finish Tafa delivered a simple message.

“Brother if you reach, I have to teach. And that’s what happened.”

Della Maddalena Ready For Top 15



Arguably no fighter impressed at UFC 284 more than Jack Della Maddalena, who collected yet another finish in the UFC by submitting Randy Brown in the first round.

The Australian is now 4-0 in the promotion with stoppages against each of those opponents, and after the win he told Bisping he’s ready for a matchup with the welterweight top 15.

“I’m going to Bali in March, I’m gonna go have a holiday. And then I want someone in the Top 15 midway through the year, or as soon as I get back from my holiday. But I love this place, hopefully we can do this again next year. Same time, same place.”

Rodriguez Thanks Australia

One of the few matchups at UFC 284 to not feature an Australian fighter was the co-main event bout between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett.

“El Pantera” secured a second-round triangle choke to become the UFC’s interim lightweight champion, and afterward Rodriguez showed his appreciation for the Australian crowd.

“I really thought about much beautiful words that I could say after. I visualize this moment, so many things that I want to say. First of all, I want to thank all the public that comes here. Thank you, you guys are an amazing public. I’ve been telling you that all week, and I will be telling you that forever. You guys are the best fucking fans all over the world for MMA, you guys are educated and you’re wild and crazy and I love that.”

Volkanovski Eyes Rematch

Even though he came up short, Alexander Volkanovski put on a tremendous performance when he challenged Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title.

“The Great” was asked after the fight if he had any message for the crowd in his home country of Australia, and Volkanovski indicated he might look for a rematch somewhere down the line.

“Look, obviously I would have liked to say this message with a win. But again, nothing wrong with challenging yourself. I’m a better fighter because of this. Other featherweights, you better fucking watch out. Because you challenge yourself like this, it only makes you stronger. The reason why I had to push myself is ‘cause I knew how good that team was, I knew how good Islam was. He is as good as [you were] saying. I just told you I’m the right man for the job, you could see I can get the job done. I pulled up short tonight. Congrats to Islam, great fighter. Maybe we’ll settle pound-for-pound number one again.”

Makhachev Asserts His P4P Status

It may have been the most difficult fight of his career, but Islam Makhachev successfully defended his lightweight title for the first time by defeating Volkanovski.

When Bisping asked the 31-year-old how it felt to be the pound-for-pound number one fighter in the UFC, Makhachev sent a message to the rest of his potential challengers.

“I show why I am number one. They have to improve more. He have good striking, good wrestling, grappling skills, this is his area. But, you like or you don’t like, I am best fighter in the world right now. Thank you.”

What do you think of the Octagon interviews from UFC 284? Are there any other quotes or callouts that stand out to you?