White: UFC 284 PPV Numbers Expected To Break Conor McGregor-Held Record

UFC 284 is trending towards breaking a regional pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand that’s held by a Conor McGregor card.

Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 on Saturday in Perth, Australia. It is arguably one of the biggest champion vs. champion matchups in UFC history as Volkanovski attempts to add his name to the record books.

Volkanovski challenging Makhachev in his home country will likely lead to a wild atmosphere on Saturday in Perth. He’s a massive star in Australia and New Zealand after claiming the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 ranking.

As Volkanovski is hours away from his showdown with Makhachev, interest in the super fight is exploding amongst UFC fans in the region.

Dana White: UFC 284 Could Surpass PPV Record In Australia & New Zealand

ESPN

During the UFC Vegas 68 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White explained how gigantic this weekend could be.

“It’s a monster fight and just the gate alone out there is gonna be a [Madison Square Garden]-type gate,” White said of UFC 284. “And the pre-buys for pay-per-view are … if I had my phone I’d walk you through every one of the things. It’s beating all the fights of its type and it’s probably going to beat the record for pay-per-view in Australia and New Zealand. The UFC, our record, which was Conor and somebody. But it looks like it’s going to break that record. It’s a monster fight.”

It’s uncertain what the McGregor-headlined card that White was referring to is.

McGregor could potentially set more pay-per-view records later this year when he faces Michael Chandler in his return. He and Chandler will face off as coaches on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Despite the trends, Makhachev doesn’t feel that UFC 284 has been promoted well by the company. White’s Power Slap League, along with other UFC-related events, have divided the attention of some in the fight community.

If UFC 284 surpasses McGregor’s record, Makhachev might not be unhappy with the UFC’s event marketing for much longer.

All quotes from MMA Mania