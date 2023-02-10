UFC 284 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski takes place this weekend, and MMA News has the highlights from the pre-fight press conference for you right here!

At UFC 284, Islam Makhachev will defend the lightweight championship against the promotion’s featherweight champ and pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski. In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will battle for the interim featherweight championship. Also on tap is a feature welterweight bout between Jack Della Maddelena and Randy Brown.

All six fighters were on hand for the pre-fight press conference. You can check out all the sights and sounds from the press conference down below!

The Arrivals

The hometown hero makes his entrance! 🇦🇺



[ Jack Della Maddalena | #UFC284 Press Conference ] pic.twitter.com/GhAShKZB3x — UFC (@ufc) February 10, 2023

Highlights

Volk is absolutely LOVING being in his home country 🙌



[ @AlexVolkanovski | #UFC284 Press Conference ] pic.twitter.com/7rqhW3O2vK — UFC (@ufc) February 10, 2023

The P4P king letting the doubters know he's coming for that second belt! 🗣🏆



[ @AlexVolkanovski | #UFC284 Press Conference ] pic.twitter.com/2B3ka68cnX — UFC (@ufc) February 10, 2023

The LW champ has his sights SET on that No. 1 P4P spot 😤



[ @MakhachevMMA | #UFC284 Press Conference ] pic.twitter.com/e1EhM5P7mm — UFC (@ufc) February 10, 2023

Not afraid of ANY challenges that come his way 👀



[ @AlexVolkanovski | #UFC284 Press Conference ] pic.twitter.com/51RjTznWLX — UFC (@ufc) February 10, 2023

Face-Offs

A compelling WW showdown awaits 👀



Jack Della Maddalena vs @TouchNGo_ goes down SATURDAY!



[ #UFC284 | Feb 11 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xFq6ldwHKy ] pic.twitter.com/f6uMSJBCmA — UFC (@ufc) February 10, 2023

UFC 284 Pre-Fight Press Conference Replay

Stay tuned right here on MMANews.com all weekend for full UFC 284 coverage!