UFC 284 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski takes place this weekend, and MMA News has the highlights from the pre-fight press conference for you right here!
At UFC 284, Islam Makhachev will defend the lightweight championship against the promotion’s featherweight champ and pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski. In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will battle for the interim featherweight championship. Also on tap is a feature welterweight bout between Jack Della Maddelena and Randy Brown.
All six fighters were on hand for the pre-fight press conference. You can check out all the sights and sounds from the press conference down below!
The Arrivals
Highlights
Face-Offs
UFC 284 Pre-Fight Press Conference Replay
