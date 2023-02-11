UFC 284 Final Faceoffs, Betting Odds, & Preview

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski takes place tomorrow night, and MMA News has the final preview to get you ready for the event!

Only one man can be the top pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. At UFC 284, the MMA world will learn if that will be the current P4P king Alexander Volkanovski or the red-hot Islam Makhachev. Volkanovski’s next opponent down at featherweight will also be solidified when Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett take part in an interim featherweight title bout in the co-main event.

Also on the main card is surging welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena and Randy “Rudeboy” Brown. Fans will also be treated to a heavyweight bout between Justin Tafa and Parker Porter plus a light heavyweight fight between Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifeld.

You can read up on our expert staff picks for each of the above fights right here.

You’ll also want to keep a close eye out on our UFC 284 Sleeper Scrap between Jamie Mullarkey and Francisco Prado.

And if you missed the highlights from the pre-fight press conference, you can check that out right here! And you can also get all caught up on the official weigh-in results here.

Finally, you can read up on the UFC’s fight-by-fight preview for UFC 284 right here.

Main Card Face-Offs & Betting Odds

Jimmy Crute (-175) vs. Alonzo Menifield (+150)

Justin Tafa (-136) vs. Parker Porter (+116)

Jack Della Maddalena (-300) vs. Randy Brown (+250)

Blink and you might miss a KO!! 💥



Jack Della Maddalena defends home soil against @TouchNgo_ tomorrow night!



[ #UFC284 | Order tomorrow’s ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xFq6ldxfA6 ] pic.twitter.com/kNQ9M7NzYQ — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2023

Yair Rodriguez (-180) vs. Josh Emmett (+155)

Islam Makhachev (-410) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (+310)

HISTORY, LEGACY, AND P4P #1 ON THE LINE! @MakhachevMMA and @AlexVolkanovski in one of the biggest fights in UFC HISTORY tomorrow night!



[ #UFC284 | Order the ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xFq6ldwHKy ] pic.twitter.com/KpmkSkpuB6 — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2023

The Great is coming to conquer at lightweight!! #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/Brs72g8vpm — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2023

Ready to play spoiler to Perth's party!@MakhachevMMA set to defend his title at #UFC284! pic.twitter.com/YS5fGGf1Zu — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2023

Be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com all weekend for full UFC 284 coverage!