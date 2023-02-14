UFC Rankings Report: Islam Makhachev Gets A Post-Fight Surprise

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 284, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: With the main event of UFC 284 between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski being promoted as a fight to determine the UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighter, it may come as a large surprise to many, including Makhachev himself, to learn that the top-two slots remain unchanged despite Makhachev’s (#2) unanimous decision victory over Volkanovski (#1).

Makhachev had considered his placement at the #1 pound-for-pound position a foregone conclusion after defeating Volkanovski, but this has proven not to be the case, with the Aussie holding his spot at the top of the rankings.

Another change this week has seen Jon Jones (#10) swap places with Jiří Procházka (#11).

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: After defeating Josh Emmett at UFC 284 for the interim featherweight championship, Yair Rodriguez is now ranked at #1, with Max Holloway moving down one spot to #2.

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: Neil Magny (#12) and Michael Chiesa (#13) swap places for the second week in a row. The other change saw Michel Pereira drop one spot to #15, with Jack Della Maddalena at #14 after defeating Randy Brown at UFC 284.

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: Ryan Spann moves up one spot to be tied with Volkan Oezdemir at #8.

Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac (#7) and Alexander Volkov (#8) swap places, and Marcin Tybura is now tied with Derrick Lewis at #10.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 284?