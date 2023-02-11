HomeNewsUFC News

UFC 284 Official Weigh-In Results: Two Fighters Miss Weight

By Clyde Aidoo
UFC 284

UFC 284 Makhachev vs. Volkanovski takes place tomorrow night from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. But first, MMA News is here to deliver the weigh-in results.

In tomorrow night’s main event, the UFC will settle who is the pound-for-pound king when Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight championship against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. In the co-main event, there will be an interim champion crowned in the featherweight division when Yair Rodriguez takes on Josh Emmett.

The main card will also feature a welterweight bout between Jack Della Maddalena and Randy Brown and two heavy-hitting scraps with heavyweights Justin Tafa and Parker Porter and a light heavyweight fight between #12-ranked Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifeld.

You can read up on our expert staff picks for each of the above fights right here.

You’ll also want to keep a close eye out on our UFC 284 Sleeper Scrap between Jamie Mullarkey and Francisco Prado.

And if you missed the highlights from the pre-fight press conference, you can check that out right here!

UFC 284 Weigh-In Results

Islam Makhachev

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski takes place Saturday, February 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The main card will begin at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT. The main prelims will start at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, while the early prelims will begin at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT.

Two fighters missed weight ahead of tomorrow’s event. Kleydson Rodrigues came in one pound over the flyweight limit for his bout against Shannon Ross and will be fined 20% of his purse as a result.

Zubaira Tukhugov also missed weight, with the lightweight coming in 1.5 over the divisional limit for his bout against Elves Brenner. As a result, he will be fined 30% of his fight purse. Both of the above fights will proceed as scheduled.

You can view the UFC 284 Live Weigh-In Show right here and read up on the full weigh-in results below!

Main Card (10:00 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Main Event – Lightweight Title Bout: Islam Makhachev (155) vs Alexander Volkanovski (154.5)

Co-Main Event – Interim Featherweight Title Bout: Yair Rodriguez (145) vs Josh Emmett (145)

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs Randy Brown (171)

Heavyweight Bout: Justin Tafa (266) vs Parker Porter (264)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jimmy Crute (204.5) vs Alonzo Menifield (206)

Preliminary Card (8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro (206) vs Zhang Mingyang (206)

Featherweight Bout: Josh Culibao (146) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (146)

Flyweight Bout: Shannon Ross (125.5) vs Kleydson Rodrigues (127)*

Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155) vs Francisco Prado (154.5)

Early Preliminary Card (6:00 PM ET, ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Featherweight Bout: Jack Jenkins (145.5) vs Don Shainis (146)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs Elise Reed (115.5)

Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Blake Bilder (146)

Lightweight Bout: Zubaira Tukhugov (157.5)** vs Elves Brenner (155.5)

0 Comments
Related Articles
Latest MMA News

A leading source for MMA News since 2002. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.