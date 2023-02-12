UFC 284 Results & Highlights: Makhachev Outworks Volkanovski

UFC 284 took place tonight from the in RAC Arena in Perth, Australia and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw Islam Makhachev place his lightweight title on the line against featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski in a battle for pound-for-pound glory. While in the co-main, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett locked horns for the featherweight interim title.

Catch all the UFC 284 highlights and results below!

Early Preliminary Card Highlights

Loma Lookboonmee def. Elise Reed

In this women’s strawweight bout, Loma Lookboonmee earned her second win in a row with a rear-naked choke of Elise Reed. Catch the finish below.

Preliminary Card Highlights

Kleydson Rodrigues def. Shannon Ross

In this flyweight bout, Kleydson Rodrigues made quick work of Shannon Ross by earning a blistering TKO in the first round. Catch the finish below.

Josh Culibao def. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Local favorite Josh Culibao got it done via rear-naked choke against Melsik Baghdasaryan in their featherweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Listen to the crowd after Culibao's submission win at #UFC284 🔊 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qypdkzPH82 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 12, 2023

Main Card Highlights

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield ends in a majority draw

In this light heavyweight bout, Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield battled it out to a majority draw.

A chaotic round one saw Crute get an early takedown and dominate, but Menifield turned the tables to take the Australian down before almost putting him out in the dying seconds. Round two saw Menifield consistently land brutal strikes on a clearly gassed Crute. Menifield was deducted a point for grabbing the fence, then Crute managed to get the takedown in the final minute and attempt a submission.

In round three, Crute landed a takedown yet again and dominated from on top for much of the round. Catch the highlights below.

Justin Tafa def. Parker Porter

Australia’s Justin Tafa took just over a minute to KO Parker Porter in their heavyweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Jack Della Maddalena def. Randy Brown

Jack Della Maddalena continued his impressive winning streak with a first-round submission of Randy Brown in their welterweight bout. Catch the highlights below.

That makes it 4-0 in the UFC, ALL FINISHES for Jack Della Maddalena 🔥 #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/jODHStIHV0 — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Yair Rodriguez def. Josh Emmett

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez submitted Josh Emmett to win the featherweight interim title.

In round one, Rodriguez consistently landed strikes and heavy body kicks until he was dropped by a huge right from Emmett. Round two saw Rodriguez keep Emmett guessing as he landed a variety of strikes, including some devastating knees and elbows. Emmett replied with a takedown, but Yair locked in a triangle choke to get the win. Catch the highlights below.

https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1624633208133517313

Thrill of victory and sting of defeat…



Congratulations to both Rodriguez and Emmett on a hard fought battle 👏 #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/VXyWknFVR9 — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski

In the main event, Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight strap with a unanimous decision against Alexander Volkanovski.

In round one, Volkanovski wobbled Makhachev with a stinging combo, but the Russian replied to do the same, before getting the takedown and taking the Australian’s back. A back-and-forth round two saw Volkanovski rock Makhachev early, but the Russian returned the favor in between getting a takedown.

A very competitive round three saw both fighters have success on the feet, with Volkanovski stuffing a takedown. In round four, Makhachev got an early takedown, wrapped Volkanovski in a body lock, and kept him there for the rest of the round, but never came close to a submission.

And in the final round, Volkanovski stuffed two takedowns, before knocking Makhachev down and landing brutal ground and pound, but it wasn’t enough to get the win. Catch the highlights below.

Volk survived to end round one 🤙 #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/8BTpN67zr6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 12, 2023

Islam Makhachev gives his respect for Volkanovski's game plan coming into #UFC284 👏 pic.twitter.com/UTvhJg4yYb — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

ISLAM MAKHAHCEV RETAINS THE UFC LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE 👏 #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/psl3deZLh2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 12, 2023

Main Card

Main Event – Lightweight Title Bout: Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision (48-47×2, 49-46)

Co-Main Event – Interim Featherweight Title Bout: Yair Rodriguez def. Josh Emmett via submission R2, 4.19

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena def. Randy Brown via submission: R1, 2.13

Heavyweight Bout: Justin Tafa def. Parker Porter via KO: R1, 1.06

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield ends in a majority draw (29-27, 28-28×2)

Preliminary Card

Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas def. Tyson Pedro via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Featherweight Bout: Josh Culibao def. Melsik Baghdasaryan via submission: R2, 2.02

Flyweight Bout: Kleydson Rodrigues def. Shannon Ross via TKO: R1, 0.59

Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey def. Francisco Prado via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Early Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bout: Jack Jenkins def. Don Shainis via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonmee def. Elise Reed via submission: R2, 0.44

Featherweight Bout: Blake Bilder def. Shane Young via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Lightweight Bout: Elves Brenner def. Zubaira Tukhugov via split decision: (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)