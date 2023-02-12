UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Results & Highlights

UFC 284 takes place tonight from the in RAC Arena in Perth, Australia and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see Islam Makhachev place his lightweight title on the line against featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski in a battle for pound-for-pound glory. While in the co-main, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will lock horns for the featherweight interim title.

Also on the main card, Jimmy Crute will take on Alonzo Menifield at light heavyweight; heavyweights Justin Tafa and Parker Porter will do battle; and Perth local Jack Della Maddalena will meet Randy Brown at welterweight.

And make sure to catch the prelims, which will kick off with our UFC 284 Sleeper Scrap between Jamie Mullarkey and Francisco Prado. The early preliminary card begins at 6:00 PM ET, the preliminary card at 8:00 PM ET and the main card at 10:00 PM ET.

Two fighters missed weight, but their bouts will proceed. Kleydson Rodrigues tipped the scales one pound over the flyweight limit for his fight with Shannon Ross and will be fined 20% of his purse. Another to miss weight was Zubaira Tukhugov, who came in 1.5 pounds over the lightweight limit for his matchup with Elves Brenner. Tukhugov will be fined 30% of his fight purse.

Before UFC 284 starts, make sure to catch our expert staff picks for each of the main card fights right here. And follow all the UFC 284 highlights and results as they happen below!

Early Preliminary Card Highlights

Loma Lookboonmee def. Elise Reed

In this women’s strawweight bout, Loma Lookboonmee earned her second win in a row with a rear-naked choke of Elise Reed. Catch the finish below.

Preliminary Card Highlights

Kleydson Rodrigues def. Shannon Ross

In this flyweight bout, Kleydson Rodrigues made quick work of Shannon Ross by earning a blistering TKO in the first round. Catch the finish below.

Josh Culibao def. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Local favorite Josh Culibao got it done via rear-naked choke against Melsik Baghdasaryan in their featherweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Listen to the crowd after Culibao's submission win at #UFC284 🔊 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qypdkzPH82 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 12, 2023

Main Card Highlights

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield ends in a majority draw

In this light heavyweight bout, Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield battled it out to a majority draw.

A chaotic round one saw Crute get an early takedown and dominate, but Menifield turned the tables to take the Australian down before almost putting him out in the dying seconds. Round two saw Menifield consistently land brutal strikes on a clearly gassed Crute. Menifield was deducted a point for grabbing the fence, then Crute managed to get the takedown in the final minute and attempt a submission.

In round three, Crute landed a takedown yet again and dominated from on top for much of the round. Catch the highlights below.

Justin Tafa def. Parker Porter

Australia’s Justin Tafa took just over a minute to KO Parker Porter in their heavyweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Main Card

Main Event – Lightweight Title Bout: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Co-Main Event – Interim Featherweight Title Bout: Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown

Heavyweight Bout: Justin Tafa def. Parker Porter via KO: R1, 1.06

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield ends in a majority draw (29-27, 28-28×2)

Preliminary Card

Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas def. Tyson Pedro via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Featherweight Bout: Josh Culibao def. Melsik Baghdasaryan via submission: R2, 2.02

Flyweight Bout: Kleydson Rodrigues def. Shannon Ross via TKO: R1, 0.59

Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey def. Francisco Prado via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Early Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bout: Jack Jenkins def. Don Shainis via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonmee def. Elise Reed via submission: R2, 0.44

Featherweight Bout: Blake Bilder def. Shane Young via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Lightweight Bout: Elves Brenner def. Zubaira Tukhugov via split decision: (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)