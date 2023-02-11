UFC 284 Official Weigh-In Results: Two Fighters Miss Weight

UFC 284 Makhachev vs. Volkanovski takes place tomorrow night from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. But first, MMA News is here to deliver the weigh-in results.

In tomorrow night’s main event, the UFC will settle who is the pound-for-pound king when Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight championship against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. In the co-main event, there will be an interim champion crowned in the featherweight division when Yair Rodriguez takes on Josh Emmett.

The main card will also feature a welterweight bout between Jack Della Maddalena and Randy Brown and two heavy-hitting scraps with heavyweights Justin Tafa and Parker Porter and a light heavyweight fight between #12-ranked Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifeld.

You can read up on our expert staff picks for each of the above fights right here.

You’ll also want to keep a close eye out on our UFC 284 Sleeper Scrap between Jamie Mullarkey and Francisco Prado.

And if you missed the highlights from the pre-fight press conference, you can check that out right here!

UFC 284 Weigh-In Results

Islam Makhachev

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski takes place Saturday, February 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The main card will begin at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT. The main prelims will start at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, while the early prelims will begin at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT.

Two fighters missed weight ahead of tomorrow’s event. Kleydson Rodrigues came in one pound over the flyweight limit for his bout against Shannon Ross and will be fined 20% of his purse as a result.

Zubaira Tukhugov also missed weight, with the lightweight coming in 1.5 over the divisional limit for his bout against Elves Brenner. As a result, he will be fined 30% of his fight purse. Both of the above fights will proceed as scheduled.

You can view the UFC 284 Live Weigh-In Show right here and read up on the full weigh-in results below!

Main Card (10:00 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Main Event – Lightweight Title Bout: Islam Makhachev (155) vs Alexander Volkanovski (154.5)

Co-Main Event – Interim Featherweight Title Bout: Yair Rodriguez (145) vs Josh Emmett (145)

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs Randy Brown (171)

Heavyweight Bout: Justin Tafa (266) vs Parker Porter (264)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jimmy Crute (204.5) vs Alonzo Menifield (206)

Preliminary Card (8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro (206) vs Zhang Mingyang (206)

Featherweight Bout: Josh Culibao (146) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (146)

Flyweight Bout: Shannon Ross (125.5) vs Kleydson Rodrigues (127)*

Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155) vs Francisco Prado (154.5)

Early Preliminary Card (6:00 PM ET, ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Featherweight Bout: Jack Jenkins (145.5) vs Don Shainis (146)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs Elise Reed (115.5)

Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Blake Bilder (146)

Lightweight Bout: Zubaira Tukhugov (157.5)** vs Elves Brenner (155.5)