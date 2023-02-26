UFC 285 Broadcast Team Features Jon Jones’ Longtime Rival Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will soon come face-to-face once again, but only one of them will be fighting in the Octagon this weekend.

Jones will face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title this Saturday at UFC 285. He returns after three years of contract disputes, heavyweight transformations, and legal issues away from the Octagon.

Jones vs. Gane is one of the most highly-anticipated heavyweight fights in recent UFC history. The belt was left vacant after Francis Ngannou parted ways with the UFC and decided to test the free agency waters.

The UFC 285 broadcast team has been announced, featuring Cormier, Jones’ heated rival. The two UFC legends were a part of arguably the most hostile pairing in the history of combat sports.

Cormier will be on the call along with play-by-play commentator Jon Anik and color commentator Joe Rogan. This will be Rogan’s first UFC broadcast appearance of the new year.

MMA Junkie was among the first to report the news of the UFC 285 broadcast plans.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones (Image Credits: Jeff Bottari/Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Jones and Cormier were bitter enemies during their time competing in the light heavyweight division. But, tensions have cooled off, especially in recent weeks as Jones’ return approaches.

Jones defeated Cormier twice for the light heavyweight title at UFC 182 and UFC 214. His win over Cormier at UFC 214 was ruled a no-contest, but Jones wants to have it restored after recent developments.

Jones and Cormier might not have a post-fight interview moment, as Rogan is usually charged with that role. But, they’ll likely come face-to-face during fight week, during pre-production meetings, and other festivities.

Cormier retired from fighting following a loss to Stipe Miocic in their trilogy in 2020. He’s become a main fixture of UFC content and broadcasts.

As Jones gets ready to potentially become the heavyweight champion, Cormier will be sitting cageside to see his rival possibly etch his name into the history books.

