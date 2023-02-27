UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Fight Card, How to Watch, Countdown

This Saturday will see the long-awaited return of Jon Jones. He’ll make his debut at heavyweight against Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Jones had teased his move to heavyweight for years, dating back to when he ruled the light heavyweight division. It seemed the UFC wanted Jones to fight former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic at heavyweight last year, but the company couldn’t get a deal done. Ngannou would leave the UFC and vacate the title, allowing the UFC to have Jones fight Gane for the belt.

The co-main event of UFC 285 will have UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko defend her title against Alexa Grasso. Shevchenko looks to continue dominating the division, as she has defended her championship seven times. However, Grasso may give the champion problems, as she is also on a winning streak with four victories.

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Countdown

On Feb. 26, the UFC released the countdown episode for UFC 285. The UFC 285 Countdown features the fighters in the main and co-main event, but also a unique look at Bo Nickal and Jamie Pickett. Both Nickal and Pickett will be making their pay-per-view debut at UFC 285.

You can check out the full episode below.

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card

Main Event -Heavyweight Championship Bout: Jon Jones (26-1) vs. #1 Ciryl Gane (11-1)

Co-Main Event – Women's Flyweight Championship Bout: (C) Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) vs. #6 Alexa Grasso (15-3)

Welterweight Bout: #7 Geoff Neal (15-4) vs. #10 Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0)

Lightweight Bout: #7 Mateusz Gamrot (21-2) vs. #10 Jalin Turner (13-5)

Middleweight Bout: Bo Nickal (3-0) vs. Jamie Pickett (13-8)

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Bout: Cody Garbrandt (12-5) vs. Trevin Jones (13-9)

Middleweight Bout: #5 Derek Brunson (23-8) vs. #10 Dricus Du Plessis (18-2)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: #8 Viviane Araújo (11-4) vs. #15 Amanda Ribas (10-3)

Middleweight Bout: Julian Marquez (9-3) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (14-6)

Early Preliminary Card

Welterweight Bout: Ian Garry (10-0) vs. Kenan Song (19-6)

Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez (10-3) vs. Cameron Saaiman (7-0)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (14-6) vs. Tabatha Ricci (7-1)

Bantamweight Bout: Da’mon Blackshear (12-4-1) vs. Farid Basharat (9-0)

Lightweight Bout: Loik Radzhabov (16-4-1) vs. Esteban Ribovics (11-0)

When is UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane?

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane will occur on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will start at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with the prelims happening at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. Fans can watch the early prelims at a special time of 6:15 PM ET/3:15 PM PT. While the UFC advertised the time and bout order, it is still subject to change.

How to Watch?

UFC 285 will stream live on PPV in the United States on ESPN+ for $79.99. However, fans must also have a subscription to ESPN+, which will cost $9.99.