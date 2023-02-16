UFC Executive Clarifies IV Rules Following Islam Makhachev Controversy

The UFC‘s Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance has sought to clarify the ruling on the use of intravenous infusions (IVs) following allegations of wrongdoing made against Islam Makhachev.

Last weekend, Makhachev was Down Under for the first defense of his lightweight title. The Russian emerged victorious in Perth, outpointing Australia’s own Alexander Volkanovski across five rounds to stifle the featherweight king’s two-division aspirations.

But while the quality and magnitude of the matchup appeared to be the leading discussion post-fight, that quickly turned to a sourer topic courtesy of Volkanovski’s City Kickboxing teammate Dan Hooker.

On Monday, the New Zealander branded Makhachev a “cheating dog,” alleging that the Dagestani had used an Australian nurse to administer an IV.

While the initial reaction was of a serious nature, with most believing that any IV usage surpassing 100 mL per 12-hour period would mark an infraction on Makhachev’s part, further information has since revealed the prohibition on the practice to not be as tight as widely thought.

Novitzky Seeks To Clear Up Confusion In Light Of Makhachev Accusation

Clarification was first brought forth by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, who quoted the UFC/USADA handbook as stating that an IV can be used if it is “determined to be medically justified and within the standard of care by a licensed physician and administered by a licensed medical professional.”

That decree was later shared by Jeff Novitzky, the UFC’s Senior VP of Athlete Health and Performance. On Twitter, Novitzky noted an adjustment to the rule regarding the use of IVs in 2019, a change that he insisted all fighters and their managers had been made aware of.

“UFC Anti-Doping Program’s (UFC ADP) IV rule was modified in 2019,” Novitzky explained. “Athletes, managers and support have rec’d multiple advisories on this rule change beginning in 2019. All UFC ADP rules have been publicly posted since 2015.”

Novitzky went on to explain the exact terminology regarding IVs, listing which instances don’t require a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) — a certificate stating that a substance is being administered to an athlete for medical purposes and not as a performance-enhancing drug.

“The following IVs are now permitted without a TUE: Those rec’d in the course of hospital treatments, surgical procedures, clinical diagnostic investigations; those rec’d from a licensed prof. after a licensed physician determines that they are medically justified; IVs of less than a total of 100 mL per 12-hour period,” Novitzky wrote.

“Separate of the UFC ADP rules, athletic commissions require any athlete who receives an IV during fight week to (1) obtain permission from the commission before receiving an IV and (2) disclose the use of that IV to the commission after its use,” he added.

In simple terms, IVs can in fact be used as a means to combat dehydration following a weight cut providing a licensed physician has justified the practice and performs it. That means Makhachev won’t have been in violation if a licensed medical professional accounted for and administered an IV during UFC 284 fight week.

As well as seemingly being news to the wider UFC fanbase, some fighters also appeared surprised, including featherweight contender Sodiq Yusuff.

Novitzky’s clarification received mixed responses, with many suggesting that the allowance of IVs when the medical issue results from a sizable weight cut only encourages the controversial practice.

The initial prohibition of IVs was put in place not only as a means to prevent heavy weight cuts, but also as intravenous infusions are regarded as a conduit for performance-enhancing substances

