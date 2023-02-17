UFC Fight Night 219 Faceoffs & Betting Odds

All fighters competing at UFC Fight Night 219 have made weight and came face-to-face ahead of all the action on Saturday at the UFC Apex.

Former UFC strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade will step up on short notice to face rising flyweight Erin Blanchfield in the main event. The fight is a potential No. 1 contender bout for the right to face the Valentina Shevchenko/Alexa Grasso winner next, though Andrade has made it clear that she would prefer a rematch against strawweight champion Zhang Weili next instead for a chance to regain that division’s title.

Andrade most recently defeated Lauren Murphy at UFC 283 last month, while Blanchfield returns after a finish of Molly McCann at UFC 281.

The co-main event features a light heavyweight matchup between former The Ultimate Fighter 30 standout Zac Pauga facing Jordan Wright. UFC veteran Jim Miller also will look to continue his winning ways against Alexander Hernandez.

Check out the full betting odds and final faceoffs ahead of UFC Fight Night 219 below.

Clayton Carpenter (-322) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (+240)

AJ Fletcher (-285) vs. Themba Gorimbo (+212)

Nazim Sadykhov (-204) vs. Evan Elder (+157)

Ovince Saint Preux (+172) vs. Philipe Lins (-227)

UFC Vegas 69 Saint Preux vs Lins



Duelo de peligro en peso semicompleto‼️ #UFCVegas69 @003_OSP vs @phillipelins pic.twitter.com/zFLNBJD60t — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 17, 2023

Jamall Emmers (+123) vs. Khusein Askhabov (-158)

Lina Lansberg (+358) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (-526)

Lansberg vs. Bueno Silva pic.twitter.com/5q1eAJGAXk — MMA mania (@mmamania) February 17, 2023

Jim Miller (+181) vs. Alexander Hernandez (-238)

William Knight (-126) vs. Marcin Prachnio (-101)

Josh Parisian (+192) vs. Jamal Pogues (-256)

Jordan Wright (+219) vs. Zac Pauga (-294)

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙡𝙮 𝙃𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙨 𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙟𝙖 vs 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑹𝑰𝑷𝑷𝑬𝑹 💢



Jordan Wright and Zac Pauga go head-to-head in our co-main event tomorrow night!



[ #UFCVegas69 | Feb 18 | Main Card 7pmET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/oPOyNVEZBH — UFC (@ufc) February 17, 2023

Jéssica Andrade (-140) vs. Erin Blanchfield (+110)

What are your predictions for UFC Fight Night 219?