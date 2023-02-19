UFC Fight Night 219 Results & Highlights: Blanchfield Submits Andrade

UFC Fight Night 219 (UFC Vegas 69) took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
The main event saw Jéssica Andrade step in on short notice to take on surging young prospect Erin Blanchfield, who was riding a seven-fight win streak. While in the co-main, Jordan Wright and Zac Pauga clashed at light heavyweight.
Make sure to catch all the UFC Fight Night 219 highlights and results below!
Preliminary Card Highlights
Clayton Carpenter def. Juancamilo Ronderos
In this flyweight bout, Clayton Carpenter got the win with a first-round rear-naked choke of Juancamilo Ronderos. Catch the finish below.
AJ Fletcher def. Themba Gorimbo
Making it two submissions in as many fights tonight, AJ Fletcher defeated Themba Gorimbo with a guillotine choke. Catch the finish below.
Philipe Lins def. Ovince Saint Preux
In this light heavyweight bout, Philipe Lins took less than a minute to KO Ovince Saint Preux. Catch the finish below.
Mayra Bueno Silva def. Lina Lansberg
In this women’s bantamweight fight, Mayra Bueno Silva earned her second submission win in a row against Lina Lansberg. Catch the finish below.
Nazim Sadykhov def. Evan Elder
In this lightweight bout, Nazim Sadykhov earned a TKO against Evan Elder to claim victory on his UFC debut. Catch the finish below.
Main Card Highlights
Alexander Hernandez def. Jim Miller
In this lightweight bout, Alexander Hernandez earned a unanimous decision win against Jim Miller.
A back-and-forth round one saw Miller rock Hernandez with a head kick and blitz him with strikes, but Hernandez replied by landing some stinging kicks and punches. In round two, both fighters had success on the feet, with Hernandez ending strong with some brutal elbows and combinations.
Round three saw Miller land some huge strikes early and almost submit Hernandez late on, but it wasn’t enough to get the win. Catch the highlights below.
Marcin Prachnio def. William Knight
In this light heavyweight bout, Marcin Prachnio earned a unanimous decision win against William Knight
In round one, Prachnio kept a very hesitant Knight at distance with skilled movement, having continual success with calf kicks. Round two saw Prachnio continually land brutal calf kicks that seemed to severely compromise Knight, who lacked any sort of meaningful output. In round three, Prachnio continued landing calf kicks from the outside while Knight offered little output. Catch the highlights below.
Jamal Pogues def. Josh Parisian
In this heavyweight bout, Jamal Pogues marked his UFC debut with a unanimous decision win against Josh Parisian.
In round one, Pogues got the takedown early, before Parisian landed a huge kick to Pogues’ face that he calmly ate. Round two saw Pogues land multiple takedowns, but Parisian responded to land some effective strikes. In round three, Pogues got the takedown yet again, but Parisian replied with one of his own. Catch the decision below.
Zac Pauga def. Jordan Wright
In this light heavyweight bout, Zac Pauga earned a unanimous decision win against Jordan Wright.
Round one saw Pauga dominate against the fence with the clinch, landing a devastating elbow that opened up a huge cut on Wright. Round two saw Pauga land more devastating elbows and continue to dominate against the fence. In round three, Pauga sat Wright down with a huge overhand. Catch the decision below.
Erin Blanchfield def. Jéssica Andrade
In the main event, Erin Blanchfield showed that the hype is real with a rear-naked choke submission of Jéssica Andrade in their flyweight bout.
A very competitive round one saw Blanchfield fail to get the takedown but instead land some stinging shots, with Andrade replying with some of her own. Then in round two, Blanchfield took Andrade’s back to sink in the rear-naked choke and get the win. Catch the highlights below.
MAIN CARD
- Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield def. Jéssica Andrade via submission: R2, 1.37
- Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Zac Pauga def. Jordan Wright via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)
- Heavyweight Bout: Jamal Pogues def. Josh Parisian via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Prachnio def. William Knight via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)
Preliminary Card
- Lightweight Bout: Nazim Sadykhov def. Evan Elder via TKO: R3, 0.38
- Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva def. Lina Lansberg via submission: R2, 4.45
- Featherweight Bout: Jamall Emmers def. Khusein Askhabov via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Philipe Lins def. Ovince Saint Preux via KO: R1, 0.49
- Welterweight Bout: AJ Fletcher def. Themba Gorimbo via submission: R2, 1.37
- Flyweight Bout: Clayton Carpenter def. Juancamilo Ronderos via submission: R1, 3.13