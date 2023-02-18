UFC Fight Night 219: Andrade vs. Blanchfield Results & Highlights

UFC Fight Night 219 (UFC Vegas 69) takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see Jéssica Andrade step in on short notice to take on surging young prospect Erin Blanchfield, who’s riding a seven-fight win streak. While in the co-main, Jordan Wright and Zac Pauga will clash at light heavyweight.

And elsewhere on the main card, make sure to catch our Sleeper Scrap of the week between William Knight and Marcin Prachnio. The preliminary card begins at 4:00 PM ET and the main card at 7:00 PM ET. All fighters successfully made weight, and you can check out the faceoffs and betting odds right here.

Make sure to follow all the UFC Fight Night 219 highlights and results as they happen below!

MAIN CARD: 7PM ET ON ESPN+

Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jéssica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield

Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Jordan Wright vs Zac Pauga

Heavyweight Bout: Josh Parisian vs Jamal Pogues

Light Heavyweight Bout: William Knight vs Marcin Prachnio

Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller vs Alexander Hernandez

Preliminary Card: 4PM ET ON ESPN+

Lightweight Bout: Nazim Sadykhov vs Evan Elder

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Lina Lansberg vs Mayra Bueno Silva

Featherweight Bout: Jamall Emmers vs Khusein Askhabov

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ovince Saint Preux vs Philipe Lins

Welterweight Bout: AJ Fletcher vs Themba Gorimbo

Flyweight Bout: Clayton Carpenter vs Juancamilo Ronderos