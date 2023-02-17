UFC Fight Night 219: Andrade vs. Blanchfield Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night 219 (UFC Vegas 69) takes place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as each fight becomes official!

Tomorrow night’s main event will see top-15 flyweights Jéssica Andrade (#3) and Erin Blanchfield (#10) battle it out, with Andrade filling in for Taila Santos on short notice. In the co-main event, light heavyweights Jordan Wright and Zac Pauga will slug it out.

Also on the card will be our Sleeper Scrap of the week between William Knight and Marcin Prachnio. And be sure to keep eyes on the lightweight bout between Jim Miller and Alexander Hernandez.

UFC Fight Night 219 Weigh-In Results

Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night 219: Andrade vs. Blanchfield takes place Saturday, February 18, at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card begins at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 4 PM ET.

You can check back here on this page for the official weigh-in results. In the meantime, you can view the full card below.

Main Card

Main Card – Women’s Flyweight Bout: #3 Jéssica Andrade (24-9) vs. #10 Erin Blanchfield (10-1)

– Women’s Flyweight Bout: #3 Jéssica Andrade (24-9) vs. #10 Erin Blanchfield (10-1) Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Jordan Wright (12-4) vs. Zac Pauga (5-1)

– Light Heavyweight Bout: Jordan Wright (12-4) vs. Zac Pauga (5-1) Heavyweight Bout: Josh Parisian (15-5) vs. Jamal Pogues (9-3)

Light heavyweight Bout: William Knight (11-4) vs. Marcin Prachnio (15-6)

Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (35-16) vs. Alexander Hernandez (13-6)

Preliminary Card