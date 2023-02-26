UFC Fight Night 220 Performance Bonus Winners

UFC Fight Night 220 underwent a serious mid-event change when the main event was cancelled, but overall the card delivered a solid night of action to prepare fans for next week’s UFC 285. The main card alone delivered three great stoppages, and the UFC chose to hand out Performance of the Night bonuses to all six of the fighters that earned finishes.

Joe Solecki

Joe Solecki scored the first finish of UFC Fight Night 220 when he submitted the debuting Carl Deaton in their lightweight matchup.

The 29-year-old spent the majority of the first round on Deaton’s back and went right back to that strategy in the second round to finally secure a rear naked choke.

Solecki gets the submission with seconds left in the round 😨 #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/QBwBAmQHef — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 25, 2023

Solecki’s second submission win in the UFC also gives him back-to-back victories, but no doubt he’ll also appreciate the $50K bonus he earned.

Jordan Leavitt

Jordan Leavitt suffered a difficult loss in his last fight with Paddy Pimblett, but the 27-year-old got back into the win column in a big way at UFC Fight Night 220.

“The Monkey King” is known for his grappling skills, but Leavitt used a series of vicious knees to stop Victor Martinez in the first round.

Huge knees from Jordan Leavitt led to the first round finish ⚡ #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/vblmLgPlvM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 25, 2023

The victory was the first knockout win of Leavitt’s career, and the 27-year-old also took home his second Performance of the Night bonus.

Trevor Peek

Trevor Peek’s UFC debut against Erick Gonzalez looked like it was headed for a second round before the Alabama-native ended things with just a second to spare.

The 28-year-old and Gonzalez were trading shots to end the round when Peek landed a right hand that sat “The Ghost Pepper” down before he landed a couple of brutal follow-up punches.

Peek extended his undefeated record to 8-0 with the win, and his first UFC victory will be made all the more memorable by the extra $50K he earned.

Mike Mallot

The opening bout of the UFC Fight Night 220 main card came directly after the announcement that the headlining fight was cancelled, but Mike Mallot did his best to make fans forget all about that news.

“Proper” met fellow Canadian Yohan Lainesse in a welterweight bout and ended things with a slick arm triangle late in the first round.

PROPER MIKE MALOTT WITH ANOTHER FIRST ROUND FINISH 🔥 #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/7nZFK68BYJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 26, 2023

Mallot has now won five-straight fights in the first round, and the 31-year-old deservedly took home a Performance of the Night bonus for his second UFC victory.

Tatiana Suarez

The long-awaited return of Tatiana Suarez was one of the major talking points ahead of UFC Fight Night 220, and the undefeated fighter impressed in her first fight in nearly four years.

Taking on Montana De La Rosa, Suarez used her wrestling to control the first round before snatching a guillotine choke in the second round that secured her fifth win in the UFC.

The 32-year-old appears set to resume her trajectory towards future title contention, and she also took home a $50K bonus to mark her return to the cage.

Brendan Allen

A late-notice promotion to main event status provided a huge opportunity for Brendan Allen and André Muniz, and “All In” was the one who managed to capitalize on the unexpected spotlight.

Allen had large periods of success on the feet throughout the fight, but the 27-year-old also nullified Muniz’s formidable grappling skills and eventually ended the fight with a rear naked choke late in the third round.

BRENDAN ALLEN GETS THE SUB OVER ANDRE MUNIZ 😲 #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/YBKJXM7eeg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 26, 2023

“All In” is now on a four-fight winning streak, and he also earned a Performance of the Night bonus to go along with the biggest win of his career.

What are your thoughts on the bonus winners from UFC Fight Night 220?