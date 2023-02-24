Watch: Fighters Come Face-To-Face Ahead Of UFC Fight Night 220

All fighters competing at UFC Fight Night 220 have faced off and weighed in successfully ahead of all the action on Saturday.

A UFC light heavyweight showdown between rising contenders Ryan Spann and Nikita Krylov highlights the action this weekend. Spann and Krylov are both coming off of big wins entering UFC Fight Night 220 and could be a few more wins away from a title shot.

This is Spann’s second-career UFC main event slot after losing to Anthony Smith in Sept. 2021. He’s bounced back in a big way with wins over Ion Cuțelaba and former title challenger Dominick Reyes.

Krylov enters Saturday with two straight wins of his own, including most recently against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 280. He also knocked out Alexander Gustafsson last July.

In the co-main event, surging middleweight André Muniz faces Brendan Allen to defend his spot in the Top 15. Muniz has won nine straight fights, including most recently over Uriah Hall and Eryk Anders.

Women’s MMA prospect Tatiana Suarez returns after a multi-year layoff at flyweight against Montana De La Rosa, and heavy hitters Augusto Sakai and Don’Tale Mayes square off in a main card bout.

Former Dana White’s Contender Series standouts Jasmine Jasudavicius and Mike Malott will also look to make a statement.

Check out all of the weigh-in faceoffs ahead of UFC Fight Night 220 below.

UFC Fight Night 220 Faceoffs

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen

Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa

Suarez vs. De La Rosa pic.twitter.com/858MRGnLTS — MMA mania (@mmamania) February 24, 2023

Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse

Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson

Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton

Nurullo Aliev vs. Rafael Alves

What are your predictions for UFC Fight Night 220?