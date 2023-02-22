UFC Fight Night 220: Krylov vs. Spann Fight Card, How to Watch

This weekend, light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann will clash to see who will advance in the rankings at UFC Fight Night 220.

Spann and Krylov want to continue their win streak as they try to defeat each other in the main event. Both fighters are on a two-fight win streak. Although, Spann is coming off a huge knockout win over former light heavyweight title contender Dominick Reyes at UFC 281 on Nov. 12, 2022. As fans are looking for new contenders in the light heavyweight division, the winner of this fight could be a few fights away from a title opportunity.

Image via Instagram @espnmma

Brendan Allen will take on 11th-ranked UFC middleweight Andre Muniz in the co-main event. Allen hopes to enter the middleweight rankings. However, he may have a tough challenge against his Muniz, who is on a nine-fight win streak. UFC Fight Night 220 will also have the return of undefeated women’s strawweight Tatiana Suarez fight Montana De La Rosa. Suarez will aim to get her ninth consecutive win and possibly emerge as the next UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship contender.

UFC Fight Night 220: Krylov vs. Spann Fight Card

Main Card

Main Card – Light Heavyweight Bout: #6 Nikita Krylov (29-9) vs. #8 Ryan Spann (21-7)

– Middleweight Bout: #11 Andre Muniz (23-4) vs. Brendan Allen (20-5) Heavyweight Bout: Augusto Sakai (15-5-1) vs. Don’tale Mayes (9-4)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tatiana Suarez (8-0) vs. Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1)

Welterweight Bout: Mike Malott (8-1-1) vs. Yohan Lainesse (9-1)

Preliminary Card

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jasmine Jasudavicius (7-2) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (8-1)

Lightweight Bout: Jordan Leavitt (10-2) vs. Victor Martinez (13-4)

Lightweight Bout: Joe Solecki (12-3) vs. Carl Deaton (17-5)

Catchweight Bout: Ode Osbourne (11-5) vs. Charles Johnson (13-3)

Lightweight Bout: Rafael Alves (20-11) vs. Nurullo Aliev (8-0)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Hailey Cowan (7-2) vs. Ailin Perez (7-2)

Bantamweight Bout: Jose Johnson (15-7) vs. Garrett Armfield (8-3)

Lightweight Bout: Erick Gonzalez (14-7) vs. Trevor Peek (7-0)

Final card & bout order subject to change

When is UFC Fight Night 220: Krylov vs. Spann?

UFC Fight Night 220: Krylov vs. Spann will occur on Feb. 25 at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will begin at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT. The preliminary card will begin at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. Although the UFC has advertised the time and bout order on its website, it is still subject to change.

How to Watch?

UFC fans can watch the entire UFC Fight Night 220 card on ESPN+. For subscribers, the event is free, but new members must pay $9.99.

MMA News will have full results of UFC Fight Night 220 this Saturday night.