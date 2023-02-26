UFC Fight Night 220 Main Event Cancelled Mid-Event Due To Nikita Krylov Illness

UFC Fight Night 220 experienced a significant shakeup just before the main card began when it was announced that the main event between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann had been cancelled.

The two light heavyweights were both set to headline a UFC event for the first time and try to extend their respective win streaks. Krylov was coming off back-to-back victories over former light heavyweight title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Volkan Oezdemir, while Spann’s own two-fight winning streak included first-round finishes over Ion Cutelaba and another former title challenger in Dominick Reyes.

UFC Announces Krylov Is Unable To Compete

Just before welterweights Mike Mallot and Yohan Lainesse were set to kick off the UFC Fight Night 220 main card, it was announced that Krylov would be unable to compete due to health issues.

According to Megan Olivi, Krylov arrived at the UFC Apex early in order to receive medical attention and try to keep the night’s main event intact. Unfortunately, the UFC’s medical team eventually decided that the illness affecting “The Miner” was too significant to allow him to fight Spann.

With the Krylov vs. Spann matchup scrapped, the co-main event featuring middleweight contenders Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen was promoted to main event status.

The matchup between Allen and Muniz holds considerable stakes for the UFC’s middleweight division. A victory for Allen would give him four-straight wins and likely earn the 27-year-old a spot in the middleweight Top 15, while “Sergipano” already holds a #11 ranking and is undefeated since joining the UFC.

