UFC Fight Night 220 Results & Highlights: Allen Submits Muniz

UFC Fight Night 220 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The original main event between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann was canceled during the broadcast due to Krylov being unable to compete. So, the middleweight clash between Brendan Allen and Andre Muniz featured as the new main event. And the new co-main featured a heavyweight clash between Augusto Sakai and Don’tale Mayes.

Make sure to catch all the UFC Fight Night 220 highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Joe Solecki def. Carl Deaton

In this lightweight bout, Joe Solecki got it done via rear-naked choke against Carl Deaton. Catch the submission below.

An absolute GRAPPLING CLINIC 📝



Searching for the choke all fight and @JoeSolecki gets the finish! #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/pl3kmQdM3t — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2023

Jordan Leavitt def. Victor Martinez

In this lightweight bout, Jordan Leavitt earned a quick TKO win against Victor Martinez. Catch the finish below.

Huge knees from Jordan Leavitt led to the first round finish ⚡ #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/vblmLgPlvM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 25, 2023

Trevor Peek def. Erick Gonzalez

Trevor Peek earned a huge KO right on the buzzer to defeat Erick Gonzalez on his UFC debut. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Mike Malott def. Yohan Lainesse

In this welterweight bout, Canada’s Mike Malott sunk in an arm triangle to earn a first-round victory over compatriot Yohan Lainesse. Catch the finish below.

PROPER MIKE MALOTT WITH ANOTHER FIRST ROUND FINISH 🔥 #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/7nZFK68BYJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 26, 2023

Tatiana Suarez def. Montana De La Rosa

In this women’s flyweight matchup, Tatiana Suarez dominated Montana De La Rosa to win via submission after four years away from the Octagon.

In round one, Suarez got the takedown, took De La Rosa’s back and threatened with a rear-naked choke. Then in round two, Suarez earned another huge takedown and not long after sunk in a guillotine choke for the win. Catch the highlights below.

Augusto Sakai def. Don’tale Mayes

In the co-main event, Augusto Sakai dominated Don’tale Mayes to earn a unanimous decision win.

In round one, Sakai dominated in the clinch to land a series of brutal knees to Mayes’ face, and later, took his back. In round two, Sakai yet again stifled Mayes against the fence, but landed little of significance. Round three saw Sakai land multiple takedowns and maintain control of the fight to round out the win. Catch the decision below.

Brendan Allen def. Andre Muniz

In the main event, Brendan Allen tapped out Andre Muniz in their middleweight bout to claim his fourth straight win.

In round one, Allen wobbled Muniz with a stinging combo, but the Brazilian responded with a huge right that Allen ate comfortably. Round two saw Allen reverse a Muniz takedown to end up on top and smother the Brazilian for much of the round. In round three, both fighters had success on the feet before Allen landed a huge takedown, took Muniz’s back and sunk in the rear-naked choke. Catch the highlights below.

BRENDAN ALLEN GETS THE SUB OVER ANDRE MUNIZ 😲 #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/YBKJXM7eeg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 26, 2023

Main Card

Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen def. Andre Muniz via submission: R3, 4.25

– Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen def. Andre Muniz via submission: R3, 4.25 Heavyweight Bout: Augusto Sakai def. Don’tale Mayes via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tatiana Suarez def. Montana De La Rosa via submission: R2, 2.51

Welterweight Bout: Mike Malott def. Yohan Lainesse via submission: R1, 4.15

Preliminary Card