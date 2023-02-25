UFC Fight Night 220: Krylov vs. Spann Results & Highlights

UFC Fight Night 220 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see top-10 light heavyweights Nikita Krylov (#6) and Ryan Spann (#8) collide. While in the co-main event, Brendan Allen will take on Andre Muniz at middleweight. And make sure to tune in for the prelims for our Sleeper Scrap of UFC Fight Night 220 between lightweights Nurullo Aliev and Rafael Alves.

The preliminary card begins at 4:00 PM ET and the main card at 7:00 PM ET. All fighters successfully made weight, and you can check out the weigh-in results here. There was, however, one fight cancellation. The women’s bantamweight matchup between Hailey Cowan and Ailin Perez was canceled due to Cowan’s illness.

Make sure to follow all the UFC Fight Night 220 highlights and results as they happen below!

Main Card(ESPN+, 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa

Welterweight Bout: Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 PM ET/1 PM PT)