Fighters React To The Return Of Tatiana Suarez At UFC Fight Night 220

Tatiana Suarez put any concerns about potential ring rust to rest when she successfully returned to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 220.

The American quickly established herself as one of the UFC’s most promising young fighters after she won Season 23 of The Ultimate Fighter, and four UFC victories that extended her undefeated record to 9-0 resulted in many fans tabbing her as a future title challenger.

Injuries unfortunately halted Suarez’s momentum and kept her out of action for nearly four years, but UFC Fight Night 220 saw her return to action against Montana De La Rosa in a women’s flyweight bout.

The 32-year-old’s performance showed no signs of any lingering health issues, as she wasted little time introducing De La Rosa to the dominant wrestling that has defined her MMA career. The second round saw Suarez secure a tight guillotine choke that quickly forced a tap from De La Rosa and officially signaled the undefeated fighter’s return.

"I'm just really happy that I can show anybody if they're going through tough times to keep your head up cause it's gonna work out."



Tatiana Suarez was filled with emotion after returning almost 4 years later to the Octagon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vn5Z5I6BFO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 26, 2023

Fighters React To The Return Of Tatiana Suarez

Plenty of fans were looking forward to Suarez’s return as a highlight of UFC Fight Night 220, and a number of UFC fighters were thrilled to see her compete again.

Let's gooooo @tatianaufc!!! Nobody has worked harder for this! #UFCVegas70 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 26, 2023

