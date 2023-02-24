The UFC will feature a light heavyweight matchup between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann for UFC Fight Night 220 this Saturday. MMA News is here with the official weigh-in results and bout order!

Krylov and Spann will fight to determine who will take the next step in the light heavyweight division in the main event. Both competitors are coming into the matchup on a two-fight winning streak. The co-main event will have Brendan Allen take on Andre Muniz in a middleweight bout.

Another matchup fans should look out for is our Sleeper Scrap of UFC Fight Night 220 is, Nurullo Aliev vs. Rafael Alves. The card will also have the return of Tatiana Suarez moving up to women’s flyweight to fight Montana De La Rosa.

UFC Fight Night 220: Krylov vs. Spann will stream live on ESPN+ on Feb. 25 at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT. The preliminary card will begin the event at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT.

UFC Fight Night 220: Krylov vs. Spann Weigh-In Results

Main Card(ESPN+, 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT)

Main Card – Light Heavyweight Bout: #6 Nikita Krylov vs. #8 Ryan Spann

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: #11 Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen

Heavyweight Bout: Augusto Sakai vs. Don'tale Mayes

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa

Welterweight Bout: Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 PM ET/1 PM PT)