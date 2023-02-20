Former UFC Title Challenger Jeff Monson Renounces US Citizenship, Proclaims ‘Love For Russia’

Former UFC title challenger and two-time ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship winner Jeff Monson has revealed plans to renounce his American citizenship.

Monson built a career in combat sports that spanned 25 years and included over 100 professional fights. During it, “The Snowman” competed under notable banners like Strikeforce, PRIDE, DREAM, and M-1 Global, facing names such as Daniel Cormier, Fedor Emelianenko, Chuck Liddell, and Aleksei Oleinik along the way.

In addition to finding championship glory in four promotions, Monson also challenged for gold inside the Octagon, falling short against Tim Sylvia at UFC 65: Bad Intentions, which was headlined by Georges St-Pierre vs. Matt Hughes 2.

But nowadays, the 52-year-old’s exploits are far removed from his prime days inside the cage. Monson, who describes himself as an anarcho-communist, switched his allegiance to Russia a number of years ago, even being granted citizenship from President Vladimir Putin in 2018.

Monson’s ties to Russia date back to 2016. As well as being appointed as a special representative for international cooperation by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation’s Sport Club, the former UFC fighter became a citizen of the Luhansk People’s Republic, an area of Ukraine heavily comprised of Russian separatists.

Image: @Jeff_monson_official/Instagram

Monson hit the headlines for his controversial nation switch again last year when he expressed firm support for the invasion of Ukraine. The 52-year-old praised Russia for “trying to rid Ukraine of Nazis and fascism.” That remark came shortly before he was defeated by Russian neo-Nazi Vyacheslav Datsik.

Now, it seems that Monson’s commitment to Russia and disdain for the United States has gone a step further. A post on the former fighter and BJJ specialist’s Instagram account revealed his plans to cut ties with his home nation despite his children still residing there.

Monson accused the US of “causing unprecedented suffering” by interfering in the business of other countries globally. He went as far as to claim that he’s currently in the process of renouncing his citizenship.

“I don’t want anything to do with America… I’m actually going through the procedure of US citizenship revocation,” Monson wrote. “This process can take a couple of months. I miss my family but that’s it. Want nothing to do with America. The U.S. government and military are causing unprecedented suffering with their wars, sanctions and meddling in the affairs of other countries around the world. I love Russia and the Russian people, I am happy here.”

Former UFC Fighter Monson Can’t “With A Clear Conscience” Hold A US Passport

Monson also reiterated that sentiment in an interview with RT, a state-funded Russian broadcaster on which he hosts a multi-platform political and social commentary program called Monson TV.

In that interaction, Monson made a specific mention of the ongoing war in Ukraine, claiming that the US is responsible for instigating the conflict. He also accused “corporate America” of buying the Eastern European nation, which has been under siege from Russia since last February, “piece by piece.”

“Under the circumstances, it’s impossible for me, with a clear conscience, to hold an American passport (and) to be an American citizen, especially now because of the situation with Ukraine,” Monson said. “American started this war, instigated the coup in 2014… Since then, they’ve been supplying Ukraine with weapons to destabilize the country. In essence, (they) started a civil war in Ukraine.

“Why? Why is this? Well, the weapons manufacturers in America are making billions. Who’s really making the money on this? The American corporations, JP Morgan, BlackRock; they’re making deals with (Volodymyr) Zelensky… (he’s) saying publicly, ‘We’re working with these companies to rebuild Ukraine.’ But Ukraine is broke, so how are they gonna pay this money back? They can’t,” Monson continued. “So what Zelensky is doing is he’s selling Ukraine piece by piece… Ukraine is gonna become a colony of corporate America… This is a real tragedy.”

Having seemingly concluded his career in combat sports late last year, Monson’s move into Russian politics may be about to advance. In 2018, the 52-year-old was elected to the parliament of Krasnogorsk, a city located near Moscow.

Despite that, Monson continued fighting up until 2022. After announcing his retirement fight following his loss to Datsik, Monson met Alexandr Ilyasov at Draka MMA: Governor’s Cup 19 last October.

In an anticlimactic end to a career that went on for longer than many fans had called for, Monson’s final bout was ruled a no contest after he was struck in the neck by an illegal soccer kick.

So that's how Jeff Monson's career ends. Soccer kicked and left ring on a stretcher. A LITTLE bit of acting maybe? Fight ends a NC pic.twitter.com/D111Cq6ZDX — Matysek (@Matysek88) October 29, 2022

