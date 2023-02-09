UFC Lightweight Confirms Retirement After Next Fight

A well-liked UFC lightweight veteran has recently confirmed that his upcoming bout will be his last.

Bobby Green will lock horns with Jared Gordon in April. Green has revealed that win, lose, or draw, his showdown with Gordon will be his last hurrah in the Octagon. Last year, ‘King’ went 1-2 in the Octagon. He fought twice in February, first besting Nasrat Haqparast by unanimous decision at UFC 271 before falling to Islam Makhachev via first-round TKO just two weeks later.

Bobby Green

Most recently, Green ate a lethal punch from Drew Dober in December, resulting in a second-round KO loss.

Jared Gordon, meanwhile, will look for redemption after suffering a highly controversial decision loss to Paddy Pimblett back at UFC 282. Many, including Gordon himself, have questioned the decision in the months since.

Bobby Green Confirms Retirement On Instagram

Taking to his Instagram stories, Green posted that he will be retiring after his April 22 war with Gordon.

🚨| Bobby Green says he will be retiring after his next fight with Jared Gordon.#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/PlQG4B12Ow — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) February 8, 2023

“I’ll be retiring after this fight,” Green wrote.

At 29-14-1, the Gordon fight will mark ‘King’s 45th professional MMA outing. The 36-year-old will leave behind a respectable résumé including wins in the UFC, Affliction, StrikeForce, and King of the Cage.

Of his 29 wins, Green secured the knockout over 10 opponents, and submitted another eight. His litany of decision wins are testament to the high-level endurance he’s displayed in the cage over the years as well.

For Jared Gordon, defeating ‘King’ in his last outing would add some more notoriety to his record. Thanks to his controversial Pimblett fight, there are a lot of eyes on ‘Flash’ right now, and a win here could help further elevate his stock in the promotion.

For now, the pair’s fight is the only lightweight bout confirmed for UFC Fight Night 223 on April 22.

Do you think Bobby Green will be able to best Jared Gordon in his final fight?