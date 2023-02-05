UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (1/30-2/4): Michael Chiesa Meets Li Jingliang, Four Cancellations

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for fan-favorite welterweight Li Jingliang, middleweight prospect Abusupiyan Magomedov, bantamweight veteran Brian Kelleher, and undefeated Chechen debutant Khusein Askhabov.

With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.

In recent days, there was just one major announcement out of the MMA leader. Having missed out on a home fight at UFC 286, rising featherweight contender Arnold Allen will look to secure the biggest win of his career the following month, when he faces former champion Max Holloway at the event scheduled for April 15.

But it wasn’t all positive, with a number of fights falling through or being adjusted in recent days. For those failed pairings and any confirmed replacements, see the list below:

For detailed information on some other notable fights that may have flown under your radar between January 30 and February 4, scroll down and check out this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin.

Jamall Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov – UFC Vegas 69 (February 18)

Undefeated Russian prospect Khusein Askhabov will make his long-awaited debut at UFC Vegas 69 on February 18.

Askhabov (23-0) originally signed with the UFC in 2021 but has since had two attempts at a debut fall through, with bouts against Joanderson Brito and Herbert Burns not making it to the cage. “Lion” has amassed a lengthy and impressive unblemished record on the Russian and European scene, with just seven of his 23 bouts reaching the distance and 12 ending inside one round.

The Chechen bantamweight will look to make it third time lucky for his first UFC assignment later this month, when he’s slated to meet Jamall Emmers (18-6). “Pretty Boy,” a former LFA fighter and one-time Dana White‘s Contender Series competitor, has had nothing but tough assignments in the Octagon. After following a debut loss to Giga Chikadze with a rebound win over Vince Cachero, the 33-year-old fell to a defeat last time out at UFC Vegas 35 against Pat Sabatini.

This bantamweight bout was first reported by media publications in Russia.

Makhmud Muradov vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov – UFC Vegas 71 (March 11)

Dagestani-born German middleweight Abusupiyan Magomedov will look to repeat his debut performance when he returns for his sophomore UFC outing at UFC Vegas 71 on March 11.

Magomedov (25-4-1) arrived in the Octagon with plenty of hype at UFC Paris last September, having reached the 185-pound final of the 2018 PFL season and achieved an impressive win under the KSW banner in 2020. He continued his fine form in the French capital, delivering a highlight-reel finish by stopping Dustin Stoltzfus with a front kick after just 19 seconds.

If he’s to continue his fast start in the UFC, Magomedov will have to go through former XFN champion Makhmud Muradov. The Tajik-born Uzbek middleweight extended his win streak to 14 upon his UFC arrival, outpointing Alessio Di Chirico and knocking out Trevor Smith and Andrew Sanchez. But in his most recent two outings, he was submitted by veteran Gerald Meerschaert and defeated on the scorecards by highly touted prospect Caio Borralho.

This middleweight matchup was announced by Muradov on social media.

Michael Chiesa vs. Li Jingliang – UFC 287 (April 8)

A battle between ranked welterweights will go down at UFC 287 on April 8, with veteran Michael Chiesa set to meet “The Leech.”

The #12-ranked Chiesa (18-6) will be heading to the Miami-held pay-per-view for his 18th walk to the Octagon. “Maverick,” who boasts wins over Al Iaquinta, Beneil Dariush, and Carlos Condit, has gone 4-2 since returning to 170 pounds. After a run of four straight wins, including over Rafael dos Anjos and Neil Magny, Chiesa has lost consecutive bouts opposite Vicente Luque and Sean Brady.

If Chiesa is to avoid a three-fight skid, he’ll have to defend his ranking against Li Jingliang (19-8). The Chinese contender, who occupies the #15 spot, secured a notable win in 2022, knocking out Muslim Salikhov at UFC Long Island. Just two months later, he expanded his fanbase by fighting a 10 pounds-heavier Daniel Rodriguez following the late UFC 279 card shuffle. While he fell short on the scorecards, many believe “The Leech” should have had his hand raised.

This welterweight scrap was announced by Chiesa during UFC Live.

Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson – UFC Event TBA (April 29)

Bantamweight veteran Brian Kelleher will make the walk to the Octagon for the 16th time on April 29.

Kelleher (24-14) has competed under the UFC banner since 2017, recording wins over the likes of Renan Barão, Ode’ Osbourne, and Hunter Azure. “Boom” is currently riding a two-fight skid, having had consecutive wins over Domingo Pilarte and Kevin Croom followed by setbacks against fast-rising featherweight Umar Nurmagomedov and in-form 135-pound prospect Mario Bautista.

Later this year, Kelleher will look to avoid his first three-fight run of defeats since 2013 when he shares the cage with Journey Newson (10-4). The 33-year-old has struggled since joining the UFC off the back of six straight wins. He’s had his hand raised just once against Fernie Garcia, with losses to Ricardo Ramos, Randy Costa, and most recently Sergey Morozov leaving him with a negative promotional record.

This bantamweight fight was announced by Newson’s management team, Iridium Sports Agency.

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Muñoz Jr. – UFC Event TBA (May 6)

Bantamweight prospects Daniel Santos and Johnny Muñoz Jr. will be in search of their first win streaks in the UFC when they collide at the May 6 event.

Santos (10-2) suffered a decision loss to Julio Arce on debut last April, a result that came after two failed bookings following his signing in 2021. But at UFC Vegas 61 six months later, “Willycat” entered the UFC win column for the first time in some fashion, knocking out John Castañeda with a knee.

Next, the Brazilian will look to go back-to-back against a man with the same ambition. Muñoz Jr. (12-2) has exchanged wins and losses for an even 2-2 promotional record since his debut in 2020. Last time out, “Kid Kvenbo” outpointed Liudvik Sholinian at UFC Vegas 64.

This bantamweight contest was first reported by ESPN Deportes’ Carlos Contreras Legaspi.

