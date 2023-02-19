UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (2/13-2/18): Caio Borralho & Chris Barnett Return, Four Cancellations

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for welterweight veteran Matt Brown, fast-rising middleweight prospect Caio Borralho, and heavyweight entertainer Chris Barnett.

With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.

The main story in recent days surrounded the UFC 285 pay-per-view, where a replacement opponent for Dan Hooker was confirmed. In the New Zealander’s place, top-10 lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot will battle Jalin Turner on March 4.

But it wasn’t all positive, with a number of fights falling through or being adjusted in recent days. For those failed pairings and any confirmed replacements, see the list below:

For detailed information on some notable fights that may have flown under your radar between February 13 and February 18, scroll down and check out this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin.

Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton III – UFC Vegas 70 (February 25)

After seeing planned opponent Benoît Saint-Denis withdraw from UFC Vegas 69 this past Saturday, Joe Solecki has a new foe to battle a week later.

Solecki (12-3) has competed inside the Octagon five times since earning a contract on the 2019 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series. After beginning UFC life 3-0, the 29-year-old tasted defeat for the first time courtesy of Jared Gordon. But at UFC Vegas 56 last June, Solecki immediately rebounded with a decision victory over Alex da Silva Coelho.

If the New Jersey native is to return to a winning streak, he’ll have to get past Carl Deaton lll (17-5) on February 25. “CD3” has won two in a row since a 2021 defeat to Alejandro Flores under the PFL banner, including a victory over former UFC fighter Justin Jaynes at Total Warrior Combat: Unfinished Business.

This lightweight pairing was confirmed by Deaton lll on social media.

Chris Barnett vs. Chase Sherman – UFC 287 (April 8)

Heavyweight entertainer Chris Barnett will have another chance to deliver a standout performance and celebration on the pay-per-view stage when he returns at UFC 287.

So far in his UFC career, Barnett (23-8) has delivered two knockout-frontflip combinations, first against Gian Villante at UFC 268 and most recently versus Jake Collier at UFC 279 last September. Those results have left the 36-year-old’s promotional record level at 2-2, with “Beastboy” falling to defeats against Ben Rothwell and Martin Buday.

On April 8, Barnett will look for his first win streak inside the Octagon when he meets Chase Sherman (16-11) in Miami. “The Vanilla Gorilla” has fought seven times since returning to the UFC in 2020, going 2-5. Last July, he snapped a four-fight losing skid by stoppage Jared Vanderaa. But he was unable to continue that momentum at UFC Vegas 65 in November, with undefeated newcomer Waldo Cortes-Acosta outpointing him across three rounds.

This heavyweight contest was first reported by Eurosport Nederland’s Marcel Dorff.

Ed Herman vs. Zak Cummings – UFC Kansas City (April 15)

Veterans Ed Herman and Zak Cummings are set to meet for a light heavyweight collision at UFC Kansas City on April 15.

Having joined the promotion in 2006, Herman (26-15, 1 NC) currently boasts the longest uninterrupted tenure on the active roster. And despite being a couple years the wrong side of 40, “Short Fuse” enjoyed a three-fight winning streak across 2019 and 2020, one that included a controversial win over Mike Rodriguez. But in his last outing, Herman was outpointed by Alonzo Menifield at UFC 265 in 2021.

Having sat out last year, the 42-year-old Washington native will make his return against a man coming off an even longer layoff. Cummings (24-7), a 13-fight promotional vet, hasn’t entered the Octagon since a victory over Alessio Di Chirico at UFC Vegas 8 in 2020. The TUF 3 middleweight runner-up was originally set to face Sam Alvey in 2021, but required surgery after suffering a serious back injury.

This light heavyweight bout was announced by Cummings’ management team, Iridium Sports Agency.

Caio Borralho vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk – UFC Event TBA (April 29)

Highly touted middleweight prospect Caio Borralho will look to make it four in a row on MMA’s biggest stage at the UFC event scheduled for April 29.

Borralho (13-1) has had a perfect start to UFC life, winning all three of his assignments since earning a place on the roster through Dana White‘s Contender Series. After defeating fellow DWCS alums Gadzhi Omargadzhiev and Armen Petrosyan, “The Natural” closed out his 2022 by outpointing Makhmud Muradov at UFC 280.

The next step on the Brazilian’s planned surge to the top will come against another in-form 185lber in Michał Oleksiejczuk (18-5, 1 NC). After a decision loss to Dustin Jacoby last March, the Polish 27-year-old returned to middleweight, where he’s since gone 2-0 with first-round knockouts of Sam Alvey at UFC Vegas 59 and Cody Brundage at the promotion’s year-ending event for 2022.

This middleweight matchup was first reported by MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz.

Undefeated in the UFC, middleweight prospect Caio Borralho will fight Michal Oleksiejczuk on the April 29 show, multiple sources told me. Story coming to @MMAFighting. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) February 15, 2023

Matt Brown vs. Court McGee – UFC Event TBA (May 13)

A pair of prominent welterweight veterans are set to share the cage at the UFC event scheduled for May 13.

Matt Brown (23-19) remains as dangerous as ever at the ripe age of 42. “The Immortal,” who’s made the walk to the Octagon 29 times since his debut in 2008, has been largely inconsistent across the past decade, but he delivered two standout performances in his most recent bouts, first knocking Dhiego Lima out cold in 2021 before playing his part in a barnburner opposite Bryan Barberena last March at UFC Columbus.

Now, having fallen on the wrong side of a decision that split opinion, Brown will look to secure a definitive victory when he collides with Court McGee (21-11). Like Brown, McGee forged a path to the Octagon via The Ultimate Fighter, winning season 11 in 2010. “The Crusher,” who boasts a notable victory over Robert Whittaker, had a two-fight win streak snapped last time out courtesy of Jeremiah Wells, who stopped McGee inside one round at UFC Austin.

This welterweight fight was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Matt Brown officially announced his next fight on the new episode of #FightervsWriter.



He faces Court McGee on May 13 and Matt will detail how the fight came together and why he was out for over a year before making his return.#UFC https://t.co/Q4msWLCznL — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) February 14, 2023

