UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (2/6-2/11): Anthony Smith Faces Johnny Walker, Seven Cancellations

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith, veteran middleweight Brad Tavares, welterweight Abubakar Nurmagomedov, women’s bantamweight Jessica-Rose Clark, and lightweight Clay Guida.

With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.

It was a relatively quiet few days in terms of major announcements. There was one, however, with flyweight contenders Brandon Royval and Matheus Nicolau set to collide at UFC Kansas City on April 15.

Overall, though, it was a busy week, with a number of lower-profile matchups coming together. For some of those, including bouts featuring debuting Scottish lightweight Chris Duncan, Brazilian prospect Vinicius Salvador, and TUF 30 finalist Brogan Walker, check out this week’s quick hits:

But it wasn’t all positive, with a number of fights falling through or being adjusted in recent days. For those failed pairings and any confirmed replacements, see the list below:

For detailed information on some other notable fights that may have flown under your radar between February 6 and February 11, scroll down and check out this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin.

Carlston Harris vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov – UFC Vegas 71 (March 11)

Welterweights Carlston Harris and Abubakar Nurmagomedov will look to make statements in their first appearances of 2023 at UFC Vegas 71.

Harris (17-5) hugely impressed in his opening two UFC outings. After arriving in the Octagon on the back of a victory over now-ONE Championship star Saygid Izagakhmaev, a protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Guyanese 35-year-old submitted Christian Aguilera in quick time before securing a first-round knockout win over Impa Kasanganay four months later in September 2021.

Having dropped his sole fight last year against Shavkat Rakhmonov, “Moçambique” will look to get back to winning ways at the expense of Nurmagomedov (17-3-1). Like in his victory over Izagakhmaev, Harris will be facing a man with experience training alongside the great Khabib. Abubakar, cousin of “The Eagle,” has won two straight since a debut submission loss to David Zawada. In his most recent outing, the Dagestani outpointed Gadzhi Omargadzhiev at UFC 280 last October.

This welterweight fight, which comes a few weeks after Harris was initially scheduled to face Ramiz Brahimaj, was first reported by MMA Fight Universe.

Clay Guida vs. Rafa García – UFC Kansas City (April 15)

Former Strikeforce champion and UFC Hall-of-Famer Clay Guida is set to return to the Octagon for the 35th time at UFC Kansas City on April 15.

Guida (38-22) hasn’t found title success in the MMA leader, but he’s certainly created a legacy, from wins over Rafael dos Anjos and Joe Lauzon to a HOF-worthy clash with Diego Sanchez. Despite being the wrong side of 40, “The Carpenter” is still having his hand raised. Last time out, Guida rebounded from a submission loss to Claudio Puelles by narrowly outpointing Scott Holtzman.

Next, Guida will share the cage with Rafa García (14-3). “Gifted,” who became the inaugural Combate Americas lightweight champion prior to his UFC arrival in 2021, has found form after a difficult 0-2 start inside the Octagon. While a loss to Drakkar Klose on the scorecards ended a two-fight win streak last July, Garcia quickly bounced back with a victory over Hayisaer Maheshate at UFC Vegas 66 in December.

This lightweight scrap was confirmed by Garcia’s management.

Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva – UFC Event TBA (April 22)

Fireworks may well ensue when exciting middleweights Brad Tavares and Bruno Silva collide at the UFC event scheduled for April 22.

The formerly ranked Tavares (19-7) has been a fixture in the division since his debut in 2010. After consecutive losses to Israel Adesanya and Edmen Shahbazyan, Tavares had a resurgence with a pair of victories over Antônio Carlos Júnior and Omari Akhmedov in 2021. But at the UFC 276 pay-per-view last July, the 34-year-old Hawaiian fell on the wrong side of a decision after a wild battle with surging contender Dricus du Plessis.

Having been forced out of a bout with Gregory Rodrigues at UFC 283 last month, Tavares has been matched up with another hard-hitting Brazilian. Silva (22-8), a former M-1 Global champion, marked himself as must-see in his first three outings in the UFC. After knocking Wellington Turman out on debut last June, “Blindado” made it three in a row with KO wins over Andrew Sanchez and Jordan Wright. But after a setback against now-champ Alex Pereira, Silva fell to a skid with a disappointing performance against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC San Diego.

This middleweight matchup was first reported by SUPER LUTAS’ Laerte Viana.

Promessa de lutão: Bruno Blindado enfrenta Brad Tavares no UFC Fight Night do dia 22 de abril, ainda sem local confirmado, em duelo válido pela categoria dos médios.



O contratado já foi assinado pelo brasileiro. #ufc #brunoblindado #bradtavares



Via @laertevianavenancio pic.twitter.com/WZF7AUks9C — Laerte Viana (@laertevenancio) February 7, 2023

Waldo Cortés-Acosta vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima – UFC Event TBA (April 29)

A pair of Brazilian heavyweights will throw down at the UFC event scheduled for April 29.

Waldo Cortés-Acosta (9-0) has maintained his undefeated record since arriving in the Octagon with a pair of decision wins over Jared Vanderaa and Chase Sherman. But having gained a reputation for knockouts, something he enhanced with a first-round win on Dana White‘s Contender Series, “Salsa Boy” will be looking to deliver a more emphatic triumph next time out.

While he was set to have that chance against Junior Tafa at UFC 284, the Australian’s withdrawal has seen the Brazilian matched against his compatriot Marcos Rogério de Lima (20-8-1) later this year. “Pezão” was on a roll in 2021, outpointing Maurice Greene before knocking out Ben Rothwell. While Blagoy Ivanov briefly stalled his momentum, de Lima rebounded at UFC Vegas 63 last October with a fast submission win over former champion Andrei Arlovski.

This heavyweight contest was first reported by ESPN MMA’s Carlos Contreras Legaspi.

Per sources: Waldo Cortés-Acosta 🇩🇴vs Marcos Rogerio 'Pezao' de Lima 🇧🇷added to the April 29th UFC (Location TBD).



Vía @ESPNDeportes https://t.co/LWKCURDBjc — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) February 8, 2023

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker – UFC Event TBA (May 13)

A crucial showdown at light heavyweight will headline the May 13 UFC card, with top-five contender Anthony Smith facing the #7-ranked Johnny Walker.

Smith (36-17), a one-time title challenger on MMA’s biggest stage, has gone 3-1 since two tough losses against Glover Teixeira and Aleksandar Rakić. But while he amassed a three-fight win streak with victories over Devin Clark, Jimmy Crute, and Ryan Spann, “Lionheart” fell short of a second championship opportunity courtesy of Magomed Ankalaev last July.

Having recovered from the leg injury he suffered against the Russian and passed through UFC 283 as an unused backup fighter, Smith will look to stake his claim for another shot at gold at the expense of Walker (20-7). The eccentric Brazilian striker has found form again in his last two fights, stopping Ion Cuțelaba and Paul Craig to rebound from a difficult 1-5 run.

This light heavyweight bout was first reported by MMA Island’s Meni Mayer.

Per sources – Anthony Smith vs Johnny Walker in the works for a UFC Event in May!



Date TBD pic.twitter.com/6Lg2GZOi4L — Meni Mayer (@MayerMeni) February 9, 2023

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa – UFC Event TBA (May 13)

Australian bantamweight Jessica-Rose Clark will also be returning to action on May 13 for the first time since suffering a gruesome arm injury.

Clark (11-8, 1 NC), who started her UFC career with wins over Bec Rawlings and Paige VanZant, returned to form in 2020 and 2021 having fallen on a two-fight losing skid courtesy of Jessica Eye and Pannie Kianzad. But “Jessy Jess” was unable to continue the momentum from wins over Sarah Alpar and Jocelyn Edwards, falling to a pair of armbars last year. The second, which came at the hands of Julija Stoliarenko, left her with a dislocated elbow.

Having made a full recovery, Clark will look to bounce back from a skid for the second time in her UFC career. Looking to stop the Aussie will be debutant Tainara Lisboa (5-2), a two-time Muay Thai champion who transitioned to MMA in 2016. The Brazilian signed to fight in the Octagon last May following three consecutive wins since a loss under the Shooto Brasil banner in 2020.

This women’s bantamweight fight was announced by Clark’s management team, Iridium Sports Agency.

