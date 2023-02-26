UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (2/20-2/25): Edmen Shahbazyan Faces Anthony Hernandez, Three Cancellations

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for middleweight Edmen Shahbazyan, light heavyweight Ion Cuțelaba, strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and welterweight Jake Matthews.

With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.

In recent days, a few big-name fights were reported, confirmed, or made official by the UFC and reputable sources. For more information on those matchups, check out the links below:

It was a busy week for fight announcements, with a number of lower-profile matchups coming together. For some of those, including bouts featuring bantamweight veteran Cody Stamann and middleweight prospect Cody Brundage, check out this week’s quick hits:

But it wasn’t all positive, with a number of fights falling through or being adjusted in recent days. For those failed pairings and any confirmed replacements, see the list below:

And for detailed information on some notable fights that may have flown under your radar between February 20 and February 25, scroll down and check out this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin.

Ion Cuțelaba vs. Tanner Boser – UFC Kansas City (April 15)

Tanner Boser will drop to light heavyweight for the first time in his UFC career to face Ion Cuțelaba on April 15.

After losing back-to-back decisions against Andrei Arlovski and Ilir Latifi, Boser (20-9-1) rebounded in June 2021 by knocking out Ovince Saint Preux. But having fallen on the wrong side of a split decision last time out for the second time in three fights, this time against Rodrigo Nascimento, “The Bulldozer” is changing things up.

At UFC Kansas City, he’ll make his first appearance at 205 pounds since his fifth professional fight in 2014. He’ll look to make a successful entry into the division at the expense of Cuțelaba (16-9-1, 1 NC), who has lost three straight since a 2021 win over Devin Clark. Having suffered submissions defeats to Ryan Spann and Johnny Walker, and most recently a knockout versus Kennedy Nzechukwu, the Moldovan is 1-5-1 across his last seven.

This light heavyweight fight was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Jake Matthews vs. Gabe Green – UFC Event TBA (May 13)

Welterweight prospect Jake Matthews will look to begin a run of consistency in the Octagon when he returns at the UFC event scheduled for May 13.

Matthews (18-6) has long been touted as a future contender on MMA’s biggest stage, but 17 fights into his tenure, he’s yet to reach his full potential. At UFC 275 last June, it looked like the Australian was on his way to doing so after delivering a standout performance to knock out André Fialho. But while he attracted plaudits for that display, that wasn’t the case five months later when he fell to a decision loss at the hands of Matthew Semelsberger.

At the age of 28, there’s still plenty of time for “The Celtic Kid” to enjoy the run many predicted of him, something he’ll hope to start with a win over Gabe Green (11-4). “Gifted” won two in a row, outpointing Phil Rowe and knocking out Yohan Lainesse, before running into Ian Garry at UFC 276 last July. Against the promising Irishman, Green suffered a decision loss.

This welterweight bout was announced by Green’s management team, Iridium Sports Agency.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos – UFC Event TBA (May 13)

One-time UFC title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz will look to continue her resurgence with a third consecutive win on May 13.

Kowalkiewicz (14-7) was undefeated when she challenged the strawweight reign of Joanna Jędrzejczyk in 2016. After that loss, though, the former KSW champion struggled, notably losing five in a row between 2018 and 2021. But in 2022, “Polish Princess” returned to form with a submission victory over Felice Herrig and a decision triumph against Silvana Gómez Juárez.

If Kowalkiewicz is to secure her first win streak surpassing two bouts in over six years, she’ll have to stall the charge of Vanessa Demopoulos (9-4). The inaugural LFA strawweight titleholder has won three straight, most recently against Maria Oliveira at UFC Vegas 65 last November.

This women’s strawweight contest was first reported by Meni Meyer.

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez – UFC Event TBA (May 20)

Middleweight prospect Edmen Shahbazyan will look to add another win to his career revival when he returns to face the entertaining Anthony Hernandez on May 20.

After winning his first four in the UFC, Shahbazyan (12-3) found himself in the rankings and touted as a future champion at the age of just 22. But following a trio of difficult losses to Derek Brunson, Jack Hermansson, and Nassourdine Imavov, “The Golden Boy” was in serious need of a rebound. And after joining Xtreme Couture last year, Shahbazyan found exactly that at the final pay-per-view of 2022, stopping Dalcha Lungiambula via TKO.

Now, Shahbazyan will look to return to a win streak at the expense of Hernandez (10-2, 1 NC). Since losses to Markus Perez and Kevin Holland left him 1-2 in the UFC, “Fluffy” has won three straight, including a notable submission of all-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu great Rodolfo Vieira. Most recently, Hernandez forced Marc-André Barriault to tap at UFC Vegas 60 last September.

This middleweight matchup was first reported by ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto.

This is a fun matchup. Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez is agreed for May 20. Edmen looked good in a KO win in December. Hernandez has won three in a row and signed a new UFC contract in addition to this fight. Who you got? pic.twitter.com/7jnKjPtg5r — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 22, 2023

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Brunno Ferreira – UFC Event TBA (May 20)

Power will be on display on May 20 when middleweight knockout artists Abdul Razak Alhassan and Brunno Ferreira collide.

The undefeated Ferreira (10-0) made a splash on short notice last month, debuting at UFC 283 as a replacement for Brad Tavares against Gregory Rodrigues. “The Hulk” made the most of the opportunity, upsetting the odds by brutally knocking “Robocop” unconscious in Rio de Janeiro.

Given his second Octagon opponent, it stands to reason that another knockout, one way or the other, is likely. Ferreira will next share the cage with Alhassan (12-5). All of the Ghanaian’s 12 professional victories have come via KO, including against Charlie Ward, Sabah Homasi, Niko Price, and Alessio Di Chirico in the UFC. Most recently, “Judo Thunder” rebounded from a split decision loss to Joaquin Buckley by sleeping Claudio Ribeiro at UFC Vegas 67 in January.

This middleweight scrap was first reported by Laerte Viana.

BREAKING NEWS 🔥



Após nocautear Gregory Robocop em sua estreia no UFC 283, peso médio Brunno Hulk já tem data para voltar: ele encara Abdul Alhassan no UFC FN do dia 20 de maio, ainda sem local confirmado. O contratado já foi assinado pelo brasileiro.



Via @laertevianavenancio pic.twitter.com/2sc91mt3du — Laerte Viana (@laertevenancio) February 23, 2023

