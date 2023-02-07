UFC Set To Open Groundbreaking New Performance Institute

The location for the UFC‘s next Performance Institute has been revealed.

The first UFC PI was opened in Las Vegas, Nevada back in May 2017. The $14 million facility provides UFC athletes with a high-tech training facility they can use without charge.

The success of the Las Vegas PI led to the company moving ahead with a second opening in June 2019. Based in Shanghai, China, the second PI was even used by Chinese athletes prepping to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

In the years since, rumors have swirled of the UFC considering additional PIs in both Mexico and Nigeria. Now, one of those two locations has been confirmed for later this year.

The UFC Opening PI In Mexico City

Mexico City is expected to have an open UFC PI towards the end of the year. The Shanghai PI was opened with the express intention of catering to, and developing further, fighters and styles in the region. It appears the Mexican PI will have similar goals, focusing on the development of Latin-American MMA talent.

UFC President Dana White, who’s been focusing heavily on Power Slap of late, recently released a statement on the matter.

“Some of the greatest athletes in combat sports history have come from Mexico,” White sait. “Our teams at the PI are the best in the world at what they do, and we know that by making the resources and training available in the country, Mexico can become one of the greatest sources of MMA talent in the world. This is a massive opportunity for the sport of MMA and for athletes throughout Latin America.”

The timing for a UFC expansion into Mexico is perfect considering Tijuana’s own Brandon Moreno is back on top as UFC Flyweight Champion. Later this week, Parral-born featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez has a shot at interim featherweight gold as well.

Where do you think the UFC’s fourth PI will be?