UFC Vegas 68 Results & Highlights: Spivac Submits Lewis

In the heavyweight main event, Derrick Lewis was hoping to get back in the win column when he took on Serghei Spivac, who was chasing his third consecutive victory. While the co-main featured a light heavyweight clash between Da-Un Jung and Devin Clark.

Preliminary Card Highlights

Tatsuro Taira def. Jesus Aguilar

In this flyweight bout, Japan’s Tatsuro Taira got it done in the first round with an armbar submission of Jesus Aguilar. Catch the finish below.

Jun-yong Park def. Denis Tiuliulin

Korea’s Jun-yong Park got the second quick finish of the night with a rear-naked choke of Denis Tiuliulin in their middleweight clash. Catch the submission below.

SeungGuk Choi def. HyunSung Park

Korea’s SeyngGuk Choi earned himself a UFC contract as the Road to the UFC flyweight winner with a rear-naked choke of HyunSung Park. Catch the finish below.

Rinya Nakamura def. Toshiomi Kazama

Japan’s Rinya Nakamura earned himself a UFC contract as the Road to the UFC bantamweight winner with a 33-second KO of Toshiomi Kazama. Catch the finish below.

RINYA NAKAMURA KNOCKS HIM OUT COLD 😱



THAT is how you win #RoadToUFC!!



Anshul Jubli def. Jeka Saragih

India’s Anshul Jubli earned himself a UFC contract as the Road to the UFC lightweight winner with a TKO of Jeka Saragih. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Adam Fugitt def. Yusaku Kinoshita

Adam Fugitt got it done against Yusaku Kinoshita with a first-round TKO in their welterweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson declared a majority draw

This back-and-forth featherweight bout between Dooho Choi and Kyle Nelson ended in a majority draw.

In the first round, Nelson got the takedown and attempted a submission, but Choi reversed position to get on top and dominate for much of the round. A back-and-forth round two saw Nelson stumble Choi with a right and catch him with a knee, but the Korean survived to have success landing leg kicks.

In the third, Nelson got the takedown and outgrappled Choi, but the Korean was soon on top and landed huge successive strikes to the side of Nelson to end the round. Catch the decision below.

The Korean Super Boy and Kyle Nelson fight to a majority draw at #UFCVegas68



How'd you score it?



Marcin Tybura def. Blagoy Ivanov

In this heavyweight bout, Marcin Tybura earned a unanimous decision win over Blagoy Ivanov.

Round one was closely contested, with Tybura getting the better of the action. In round two, both fighters had moments landing a variety of strikes, with Tybura edging it slightly. And in the third, Tybura took Ivanov down and dominated on the ground, attempting a submission. Catch the decision below.

Devin Clark def. Da Woon Jung

In the co-main event, Devin Clark earned a unanimous decision win against Da Woon Jung.

A back-and-forth round one saw Jung dominate Clark in the grappling, but the American took Jung down late on to land a few brutal ground strikes. In round two, Clark got an early takedown and landed the more devastating strikes. Round three saw both men trade huge strikes late in the round, with each scoring a takedown.

Serghei Spivac def. Derrick Lewis

In the main event, Serghei Spivac earned his third-successive win with an impressive first-round arm triangle of Derrick Lewis. Catch the highlights below.

