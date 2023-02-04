UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs. Spivac Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 68 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the heavyweight main event, Derrick Lewis will look to get back in the win column when he takes on Serghei Spivac, who’ll be chasing his third consecutive victory. While the co-main will feature a light heavyweight clash between Da-Un Jung and Devin Clark.

The main card will also see “The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi fight for the first time since 2019 when he takes on Kyle Nelson in our Sleeper Scrap of the Week. The preliminary card begins at 10:00 PM ET and the main card at 1:00 AM ET. All fighters successfully made weight, and you can check out the weigh-in results here.

Make sure to follow all the UFC Vegas 68 highlights and results as they happen below!

Main Card (ESPN+, 1:00 AM ET)

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac

Featherweight Bout: Dooho Choi vs Kyle Nelson

Welterweight Bout: Yusaku Kinoshita vs Adam Fugitt

Preliminary Card (10:00 PM ET)