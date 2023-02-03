UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs. Spivac Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs. Spivac takes place tomorrow night, Saturday, February 4, 2023, from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, and MMA News has the official weigh-in results ahead of all the action!
In tomorrow’s main event, Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis will face Serghei Spivac in a heavyweight slugfest in what many consider to be a must-win fight for Lewis. The co-main event will see a light heavyweight bout between Da-Un Jung and Devin Clark.
Also on the card will be the return of “The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi going against Kyle Nelson in our Sleeper Scrap of the Week. This will mark Choi’s first fight since 2019 in which he lost to Charles Jourdain in a Fight of the Night outing.
UFC Vegas 68 Weigh-In Results
UFC Vegas 68 takes place live from the UFC APEX tomorrow night, Saturday, February 4, 2023. The weigh-ins have been completed, and every fighter on tomorrow’s lineup successfully made weight. But before the first UFC card of the month, you can catch the full viewing information for tomorrow night’s card below.
Main Card (ESPN+, 1:00 AM ET)
- Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (265) vs Serghei Spivac (255.5)
- Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Da Woon Jung (205) vs Devin Clark (204.5)
- Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura (253.5) vs Blagoy Imavov (256.5)
- Featherweight Bout: Dooho Choi (145.5) vs Kyle Nelson (145.5)
- Welterweight Bout: Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5) vs Adam Fugitt (170.5)
Preliminary Card (10:00 PM ET)
- RTUFC Lightweight Final Bout: Jeka Saragih (155) vs Anshul Jubli (155.5)
- RTUFC Featherweight Final Bout: JeongYeong Lee (145) vs Yi Zha (145.5)
- RTUFC Bantamweight Final Bout: Toshiomi Kazama (136) vs Rinya Nakamura (135)
- RTUFC Flyweight Final Bout: SeungGuk Choi (125.5) vs HyunSung Park (124.5)
- Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ji Yeon Kim (125.5) vs Mandy Bohm (125.5)
- Middleweight Bout: JunYong Park (185.5) vs Denis Tiuliulin (186)
- Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira (125.5) vs Jesus Aguilar (125)