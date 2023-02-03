UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs. Spivac Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs. Spivac takes place tomorrow night, Saturday, February 4, 2023, from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, and MMA News has the official weigh-in results ahead of all the action!

In tomorrow’s main event, Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis will face Serghei Spivac in a heavyweight slugfest in what many consider to be a must-win fight for Lewis. The co-main event will see a light heavyweight bout between Da-Un Jung and Devin Clark.

Also on the card will be the return of “The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi going against Kyle Nelson in our Sleeper Scrap of the Week. This will mark Choi’s first fight since 2019 in which he lost to Charles Jourdain in a Fight of the Night outing.

UFC Vegas 68 Weigh-In Results

DALLAS, TEXAS – JULY 29: Derrick Lewis poses on the scale during the UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-in at American Airlines Center on July 29, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

UFC Vegas 68 takes place live from the UFC APEX tomorrow night, Saturday, February 4, 2023. MMA News will bring you all the weigh-in results right here on this page. But first, you can catch the full viewing information for tomorrow night’s card below.

Main Card (ESPN+, 1:00 AM ET)

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: #7 Derrick Lewis (26-10) vs. #12 Serghei Spivac (15-3)

– Light Heavyweight Bout: Da-Un Jung (15-3-1) vs. Devin Clark (13-7) Heavyweight Bout: #10 Marcin Tybura (23-7) vs. #15 Blagoy Ivanov (19-4)

Featherweight Bout: Doo Ho Choi (14-4) vs. Kyle Nelson (13-5)

Welterweight Bout: Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1) vs. Adam Fugitt (8-3)

Preliminary Card (10:00 PM ET)