UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs. Spivac Fight Card, How to Watch

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis will try to snap his two-fight losing streak against Serghei Spivac this weekend.

Lewis hopes to get back into the win column with a victory over Spivac. His last loss was against Sergei Pavlovich by knockout at UFC 277 on July 30, 2022. In his MMA career, Lewis has never lost three fights in a row.

Derrick Lewis

Spivac is on a two-fight win streak and aims to take Lewis’s spot in the UFC Heavyweight Rankings at number seven. His last win was against Augusto Sakai by TKO at UFC Vegas 59 on Aug. 6, 2022.

The co-main event will feature a light heavyweight matchup between Da-Un Jung and Devin Clark. Both fighters are trying to rebound from their last loss. UFC Vegas 68 will also have the return of “The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi, who will fight Kyle Nelson.

UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs. Spivac Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: #7 Derrick Lewis (26-10) vs. #12 Serghei Spivac (15-3)

Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Da-Un Jung (15-3-1) vs. Devin Clark (13-7)

– Light Heavyweight Bout: Da-Un Jung (15-3-1) vs. Devin Clark (13-7) Heavyweight Bout: #10 Marcin Tybura (23-7) vs. #15 Blagoy Ivanov (19-4)

Featherweight Bout: Doo Ho Choi (14-4) vs. Kyle Nelson (13-5)

Welterweight Bout: Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1) vs. Adam Fugitt (8-3)

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Bout: Jeka Saragih (13-2) vs. Anshul Jubli (6-0)

Featherweight Bout: Jeong Yeong Lee (9-1) vs. Zha Yi (21-3)

Bantamweight Bout: Toshiomi Kazama (10-2) vs. Rinya Nakamura (6-0)

Flyweight Bout: Seung Guk Choi (6-1) vs. Hyung Sung Park (7-0)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ji Yeon Kim (9-6-2) vs. Mandy Bohm (7-2)

Middleweight Bout: Jun Yong Park (15-5) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (11-6)

Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira (12-0) vs. Jesus Aguilar (8-1)

When is UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs. Spivac?

UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs. Spivac will take place on Feb. 4 at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will begin at 1 AM ET/10 PM PT. The prelims will start at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. While the UFC has advertised the time on their website, the bout order and time could still change.

How to Watch?

UFC fans can watch the entire UFC Vegas 68 card on ESPN+ in the United States.