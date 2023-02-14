UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs. Blanchfield Fight Card, How to Watch

Former UFC Strawweight Champion Jéssica Andrade will step in on seven days’ notice to take on Erin Blanchfield this weekend.

Andrade will put her rank in the flyweight division on the line by fighting Blanchfield at UFC Vegas 69. Ranked third in the division, she is making the case to fight for the UFC Flyweight Championship again. Andrade last win was against Lauren Murphy by unanimous decision at UFC 283 on Jan. 21. Although a win could earn her an opportunity at the flyweight title, she also teased competing in the strawweight division again.

MMA Fighting

Blanchfield was initially supposed to fight Talia Santos at UFC Vegas 69; however, Santos pulled out of the fight due to visa issues. Blanchfield is on a seven-fight win streak and ranked tenth in the division. A win over Andrade could make her the next number-one contender for the UFC Flyweight Championship.

The co-main event will feature a light-heavyweight matchup between Zac Pauga and Jordan Wright. Both fighters are trying to rebound from a loss. However, Wright is on a three-fight losing streak. He will make his return at light-heavyweight, where he hasn’t loss in the weight class.

MMA Junkie

UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs. Blanchfield Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card

Main Card – Women’s Flyweight Bout: #3 Jéssica Andrade (24-9) vs. #10 Erin Blanchfield (10-1)

Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Jordan Wright (12-4) vs. Zac Pauga (5-1)

– Light Heavyweight Bout: Jordan Wright (12-4) vs. Zac Pauga (5-1) Heavyweight Bout: Josh Parisian (15-5) vs. Jamal Pogues (9-3)

Light heavyweight Bout: William Knight (11-4) vs. Marcin Prachnio (15-6)

Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (35-16) vs. Alexander Hernandez (13-6)

Preliminary Card

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: #12 Lina Lansberg (10-7) vs. #14 Mayra Bueno Silva (9-2-1)

Featherweight Bout: Jamall Emmers (18-6) vs. Khusein Askhabov (23-0)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ovince Saint Preux (26-16) vs. Philipe Lins (15-5)

Lightweight Bout: Nazim Sadykhov (7-1) vs. Evan Elder (7-1)

Welterweight Bout: AJ Fletcher (9-2) vs. Themba Gorimbo (10-3)

Flyweight bout: Clayton Carpenter (6-0) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (4-1)

When is UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs. Blanchfield?

UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs. Blanchfield will take place on Feb. 18 at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will start at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. The preliminary card will begin at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. While the UFC has advertised the time on their website, the bout order and time could still change.

How to Watch?

UFC fans can watch the entire UFC Vegas 69 card on ESPN+ in the United States.