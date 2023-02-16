United Fight League To Give Fighters On Roster Full Healthcare Benefits

The United Fight League (UFL) will begin competition this Saturday and is going the extra mile to take care of its fighters away from the cage.

UFL will kick things off this weekend, featuring up-and-comers and prospects alike. The opening event takes place this Saturday in Mesa, AZ, and will feature multiple Grand Prix matchups.

UFL, in addition to becoming the latest MMA promotion to begin action, is taking it upon itself to address concerns from fighters. This includes health insurance and other benefits as athletes put their lives on the line to compete at the highest level.

UFL will offer each fighter on its roster medical and life insurance, as well as a stake in the revenue brought in by the promotion. This echoes calls from Francis Ngannou and others who have wanted a fair share in profit.

UFL’s plans are similar to those of the newly-formed World Fighting League. Like the UFL, the WFL will offer fighters a slice of the revenue share and expects to pay athletes half of the annual revenue overall.

United Fight League Launches February 18th

Former UFC champions Frank Mir, Rampage Jackson, and Tito Ortiz will work with UFL headman Harrison J. Rogers to run the promotion and ensure fair treatment of fighters.

UFL will host events in Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and Memphis in 2023. They hope to host an event somewhere in the UK next year.

UFL’s inaugural event is headlined by a matchup between former Bellator fighter Demarques Jackson and former UFC fighter Jared Gooden. You can catch all the live action on Rumble.

Will you tune in to United Fight League?