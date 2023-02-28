Valentina Shevchenko downplays Erin Blanchfield’s win: I’m Not Sure Jéssica Andrade Trained For The Fight

UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko has more questions than answers after watching Erin Blanchfield defeat Jéssica Andrade.

Shevchenko will return to defend her flyweight title this weekend at UFC 285 against Alexa Grasso. It’s her first fight after a close battle with Taila Santos in her last UFC outing at UFC 275.

Shevchenko saw her potential next opponent with a win at UFC 285 after Blanchfield defeated Andrade at UFC Vegas 69. Andrade stepped up on short notice to face Blanchfield after Santos withdrew due to an injury.

While many were impressed by Blanchfield’s performance in her first-career UFC main event, Shevchenko feels the result was more of a reflection of Andrade’s level of preparation.

Valentina Shevchenko Not Impressed With Erin Blanchfield’s Win

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Shevchenko gave her thoughts on Andrade’s performance against Blanchfield.

“She won the fight legit, but from the other fight, I’m not sure Jessica Andrade even trained for that fight,” Shevchenko said. “She probably got a call on a beach to take the fight. But, a couple thousand in the pocket never hurts, right?”

Shevchenko defeated Andrade earlier in her flyweight title reign at UFC 261, earning a second-round TKO win. Andrade went on to win three straight before the most recent defeat to Blanchfield.

Andrade recently alleged that a wardrobe malfunction during the fight with Blanchfield led to the submission that ended the fight. Blanchfield has since dismissed what some believed was a post-fight excuse.

As of this writing, Andrade hasn’t confirmed nor denied Shevchenko’s claim. While Blanchfield picked up the biggest win of her career, Shevchenko feels she didn’t face the best version of Andrade.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.