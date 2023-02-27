Valentina Shevchenko Reacts After Having Grappling Branded “Basic” By Erin Blanchfield

UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko has responded after having her grappling skills branded “very basic” by surging contender Erin Blanchfield.

This weekend, Shevchenko will look to successfully defend her title for the eighth time. Having got past perhaps the stiffest test of her reign to date in the form of Taila Santos last year, “Bullet” will next face the challenge of Alexa Grasso at UFC 285.

In a scenario that’s been somewhat unusual throughout her stint on the 125-pound throne, Shevchenko isn’t short of future contenders. In addition to many believing that Santos is owed a rematch, a certain fast-rising 23-year-old recently staked her claim too.

In the UFC Fight Night 219 main event on February 18, Blanchfield extended her perfect promotional record to 5-0 with an impressive submission victory over former strawweight titleholder Jéssica Andrade.

ERIN BLANCHFIELD IS THE REAL DEAL 😤@Blanchfield_MMA submits Jessica Andrade in R2 of our #UFCVegas60 main event! pic.twitter.com/JKucj9X1Xl — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

In the aftermath, Blanchfield was quick to outline her plans moving forward, firmly stating that the belt is her goal. She reiterated that sentiment, as well as one surrounding her confidence ahead of a possible bout with Shevchenko, during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

“I think on the actual floor, her (Shevchenko’s) jiu-jitsu, it’s not bad, it’s just very, very basic,” Blanchfield said. “I don’t think she has many submissions. I don’t think she can get out of certain positions very well, like what we saw against Taila (Santos). I kind of think that’s where her game is the most basic and probably could use some improvement.”

Shevchenko Compares Blanchfield To Excitable Puppy

During a recent interview with Morning Kombat’s Brian Campbell, Shevchenko’s attention was turned to Blanchfield’s recent remarks, in particular her dismissive attitude towards the Kyrgyz champ’s grappling abilities.

“Bullet” unsurprisingly hit back, grouping Blanchfield with other young and up-and-coming fighters who believe they’re the best early into their UFC careers. And like with them, one of whom she named as Maycee Barber, Shevchenko is excited to watch “Cold Blooded” approach her first hurdle.

“My opinion (is), it’s very funny to like, hear all the young fighters with five fights only thinking they’re the best, number one in the entire world,” Shevchenko said. “You know, the best comparison is like, you see a puppy, right, and it’s young and it doesn’t have any problems yet, (hasn’t had) any strong fights yet. It’s just barking around with its ears in the air… Just happy.

“But once the first fight (of a) wild nature… when they start to step into the mature world with all the big sharks and they feel the impact, they go, ‘Oh, it’s something different, I didn’t expect that coming,’ and they start to change,” Shevchenko continued. “It’s happened before. It happened with Maycee Barber, it happened with other athletes. They are saying they’re the best in the world, but (the) first struggle and they start to change.”

Shevchenko also addressed Blanchfield’s title ambitions, suggesting that the New Jersey native is not yet ready for a championship opportunity. But should the long reigning flyweight queen emerge victorious this coming Saturday, a potential showdown with Blanchfield may not be too far away.

What do you make of Erin Blanchfield’s take on Valentina Shevchenko’s grappling?

