Video: When Jon Jones Did An Entire 5-Minute Interview In A British Accent Ahead Of Fight With ‘Rampage’ Jackson

If there was one fighter Jon Jones was scared of in his illustrious career, it was Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.

Their UFC 139 encounter hosted the first instance of Jones adopting a bear crawl stance to start a fight with. The reason was simple: ‘Bones’ had been having nightmares of Jackson knocking him off his feet in round one. If Jones didn’t start the fight on just his feet, the nightmare simply couldn’t come true.

Despite the immense intensity and intimidation factor both men brought to the table, the trash talk and interviews leading up to the fight were largely humorous. While ‘Rampage’ was renowned for his colorful zingers and trash talk, Jones took a different approach during an interview with Luke Thomas to promote the fight.

Adopting a British accent peppered with frequent uses of “mate,” Jones discussed the infamous ‘Spygate’ conspiracy. The conspiracy was an accusation from Jackson of Jones and his team allegedly spying on ‘Rampage’s training for the bout.

Jon Jones’ Heavyweight Debut Is Imminent

After a decade of teases and a three-year absence to beef-up, Jon Jones is finally ready to hit the Octagon as a heavyweight.

In the wake of then-champion Francis Ngannou being stripped of his title and released from his contract earlier this year, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane was announced. The UFC 285 main event will decide a new king of the mountain at 265lbs.

Ahead of the bout, Jones has been largely dismissive of his opponent’s track record. Gane, who’s only loss in the Octagon came against Francis Ngannou last year, last fought at UFC Paris. There, ‘Bon Gamin’ sent Tai Tuivasa crashing to the mat in round three.

According to ‘Bones’, Gane has merely fought “flat-footed boxers” in the UFC thus far. Jones appears confident that his wrestling and ground-and-pound brutality will simply be too much for ‘Bon Gamin’ to overcome this weekend.

