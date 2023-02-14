Alexander Volkanovski Mocks Islam Makhachev Amidst Cheating Allegation

Alexander Volkanovski seemed to accuse Islam Makhachev of unfair intravenous line (IV) use before Dan Hooker’s allegations.

Volkanovski lost to Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 284 last Saturday in Perth. It was a back-and-forth war from start to finish, but Makhachev walked away with a unanimous decision victory.

After the fight, some, including Volkanovski himself, felt he did enough to earn the win on the scorecards. Now, Volkanovski is turning his attention to getting the rematch with Makhachev.

While things seemed to end cordially between Volkanovski and Makhachev after UFC 284, things became tense after Hooker made several claims about Makhachev. He accused the lightweight champion of cheating and hiring a nurse to give him an IV after weighing in on Friday.

IVs are allowed on a limited basis, although Hooker feels Makhachev crossed the line of fair versus foul last weekend. Before Hooker’s tweets, Volkanovski appeared to echo a similar sentiment.

Alexander Volkanovski Hinted At Islam Makhachev IV Use Before Dan Hooker

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Volkanovski jabbed at Makhachev’s potential use of an IV after a tough UFC 284 weight cut.

“I’d say he was about 81kg [178lbs]. You fuel up pretty quick with IVs and stuff like that,” Volkanovski said. “Maybe that’s a little shot at him, but it is what it is.”

Alexander Volkanovski jokes about Makhachev using an IV.



This interview was filmed before the Dan Hooker allegations. #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/dA4ojvDDFx — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 13, 2023

As of this writing, there’s no direct evidence that Makhachev was in the wrong leading up to UFC 284.

Makhachev has no history of missing weight but looked drained in his drop to 155lbs. He arguably has the frame of a welterweight but is somehow able to find a way to make championship weight.

The interview as referenced above was recorded before Hooker’s tweets, meaning the conversations regarding Makhachev’s alleged actions might’ve taken place not long after UFC 284.

Volkanovski’s loss to Makhachev was the first of his UFC career. Before that, he won 22 straight fights overall including an unbeaten run at featherweight.

Volkanovski could potentially get an immediate rematch against Makhachev later this year, and tensions could ramp up amidst the recent cheating allegations.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.