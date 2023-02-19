Watch: Alexander Volkanovski Pitches Makhachev Rematch In Abu Dhabi

Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev seemed to be on the same page about a rematch in recently released UFC 284 footage.

Makhachev defeated Volkanovski via unanimous decision in their UFC 284 headliner earlier this month. It was a back-and-forth war from start to finish as Makhachev stymied Volkanovski’s attempt to become a UFC double champion.

In a post-fight interview, Makhachev seemed open to the possibility of running it back with Volkanovski later this year. The MMA community was split when it came to how they scored the fight at UFC 284.

Things ended cordially after Volkanovski and Makhachev’s 25 minutes of high-octane action. Behind the scenes, the two took pictures together and seemed to agree on running it back in Makhachev’s friendly territory.

Alexander Volkanovski Pitches Islam Makhachev Rematch In Abu Dhabi

Watch as Makhachev and Volkanovski exchange post-fight pleasantries backstage and appear to agree on an eventual rematch, potentially in Abu Dhabi.

What a hesitant “of course” from Islam 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/yeatFsPlEt — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 19, 2023

Makhachev earned the lightweight title in Abu Dhabi last October, defeating Charles Oliveira for the vacant belt. Volkanovski, the UFC’s featherweight champion, weighed in as the backup to the matchup.

Volkanovski feels he did enough to earn the win on the judges’ scorecards, but it wasn’t to be for the pound-for-pound king. He seems intent on getting the immediate rematch against Makhachev as a higher priority than a return to featherweight.

As of this writing, the UFC doesn’t have any events on the calendar in Abu Dhabi for 2023, although that could change in the coming months. The promotion has booked at least one card in Abu Dhabi every year since 2019.

Things have tensed between Makhachev and Volkanovski in recent days. Volkanovski’s teammate, Dan Hooker, accused Makhachev of using an IV to recover from a tough weight cut ahead of UFC 284.

Makhachev flew to Perth to defend the lightweight title in Volkanovski’s backyard, and it seems like Volkanovski wants to repay him for taking on the challenge. Both sides seem open for a rematch, potentially with Makhachev having the bulk of the support in Abu Dhabi.

