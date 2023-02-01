Watch: Best Finishes From Fighters Appearing At Bellator 290

Bellator will kick things off in 2023 this weekend as an MMA legend says goodbye at Bellator 290.

Fedor Emelianenko will compete in what is likely his last fight in MMA at Bellator 290 against Ryan Bader. It is a rematch of their previous heavyweight title matchup in 2019.

Emelianenko last fought against Tim Johnson at Bellator 269 and has won two straight. A win over Bader would give him a major promotional title as he moves into retirement.

Bader will look to retain the heavyweight title after defeating Cheick Kongo in his most recent defense at Bellator 280. He is unbeaten in his heavyweight career.

Bellator 290 also features knockout artists and a middleweight title matchup between Johnny Eblen and Anatoly Tokov. To get you hyped for the action, Bellator has released a highlights compilation with some of the fighters on the card.

Ryan Bader vs. Linton Vassell (2017)

Bader made the most of his first light heavyweight title defense by finishing Linton Vassell at Bellator 186. He overwhelmed Vassell with a barrage of punches with about a minute left in the second round.

Bader earned the 205lb title by defeating Phil Davis in his previous fight. It was his second fight with the promotion after a long stint with the UFC.

Bader will look to retain the heavyweight belt this weekend at Bellator 290.

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Frank Mir (2018)

Emelianenko’s first Bellator win came in just 48 seconds against Frank Mir at Bellator 198.

Emelianenko caught Mir with a massive left hand during a wild exchange in the first round to win the fight. He bounced back after a Bellator debut loss to Matt Mitrione at Bellator NYC.

Emelianenko has won four of six fights in Bellator.

Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid (2021)

Eblen continued his rise to the top of the middleweight division with a swarm of strikes en route to the finish at Bellator 258.

Eblen finished Daniel Madrid inside one round at Bellator 258, overwhelming him with pace and pressure. He moved to 8-0 in his MMA career and 4-0 in Bellator.

Eblen will defend the middleweight title against Tokov in the Bellator 290 co-main event.

Anatoly Tokov vs. Gerald Harris (2019)

Tokov earned a spot in the rankings with a guillotine submission at Bellator 218.

It didn’t take long for Tokov to find his timing on the feet and eventually get the takedown in the second round. He smothered Gerald Harris for what at the time was his fourth straight victory.

Tokov will look to win his eighth straight and the middleweight title at Bellator 290.

Sabah Homasi vs. Bobby Voelker (2020)

Sabah Homasi is rarely in a boring fight as he proved against Bobby Voelker at Bellator 250.

Homasi threw a perfectly-timed flying knee to sleep Voelker in the second round. 11 of his 17 career wins have resulted in a knockout.

Homasi will face Brennan Ward in what is expected to be a barnburner at Bellator 290.

Brennan Ward vs. Brandon Bell (2022)

Ward got back in the win column with a wild finish over Brandon Bell at Bellator 274.

Ward is famous in Bellator for his ferocious pace and pressure, as he demonstrated against Bell. He earned a TKO win after a series of punches that left Bell overwhelmed.

Check out the full Bellator 290 video compilation below.

What is your reaction to the Bellator 290 finishes compilation?