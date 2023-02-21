Watch: MMA Fighter Suffers Scary Fall During Post-Fight Celebration

MMA fighter Teymur Zhaparov is lucky he didn’t suffer a significant injury after a nasty fall off the cage while celebrating his latest win on Sunday.

Zhaparov earned a dominant unanimous decision victory over Zhakhongir Nazhmedinov at Octagon 41 on Sunday in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The win was his eighth in a row as he continues to move up the flyweight ranks.

Zhaparov was extremely elated by his performance at Octagon 41, so much so that he attempted to celebrate on the top of the cage. But, he proceeded to fall off the cage mid-celebration, nearly landing on his head.

MMA Fighter Teymur Zhaparov's Post-Fight Celebration Goes Horribly Wrong

Watch below as Zhaparov’s celebration turns into a scary accident.

People forget the top of a cage was not built for humans to stand and celebrate on. Teymur Zhaparov learned that today at Octagon 41. pic.twitter.com/g2XUTwTXYs — Chris Presnell (@mmaecosystem) February 20, 2023

At first glance, it appears Zhaparov was attempting to backflip off of the cage before slipping and falling, although it’s uncertain what his intentions were.

Zhaparov’s scary incident is the latest in a series of failed celebrations in recent years. UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker, after a win over Misha Cirkunov in 2019, dislocated his shoulder while doing the ‘worm’ inside the Octagon.

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney also suffered a leg injury while celebrating his quick knockout of Matt Frevola at UFC 263.

Luckily, Zhaparov didn’t appear to suffer any significant injury from the fall, and he’ll look to continue his winning streak later this year.

