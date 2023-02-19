Watch: UFC Fight Pass’ Top January Moments

After a wild first month of 2023 in MMA, UFC Fight Pass is counting down some of the top moments around the sport to kick off the year.

2023 kicked off with a bang in January with the first UFC pay-per-view of the year in Brazil. Brandon Moreno and Jamahal Hill began their calendar year by earning UFC titles in hostile territory.

Highlights around MMA in January aren’t just limited to the UFC. Smaller promotions, including LFA and Fury FC, showcased some of the most jaw-dropping highlights of the year thus far.

To recap some of the top finishes of 2023 to date, UFC Fight Pass put together some of January’s top moments into one violent compilation.

Daniel Marcos Collapses Saimon Oliveira (UFC 283)

Daniel Marcos gets the action off in a big way at #UFC283, scoring a second-round finish of Saimon Oliveira! pic.twitter.com/u0mFr8t7Jz — The MMA Outsiders (@MMAOutsidersETB) January 21, 2023

Peruvian fighter Daniel Marcos silenced the Rio de Janeiro crowd by finishing Saimon Oliveira at UFC 283.

In the first fight of the prelims, Marcos swarmed Oliveira with a nasty body shot to kick off the card in style.

Ismael Bonfim KOs Terrance McKinney With A Flying Knee (UFC 283)

Ismael Bonfim knocks Terrance McKinney out cold with a flying knee 😱 #UFC283



(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/T3okio2XSJ — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 22, 2023

UFC lightweight prospect Ismael Bonfim made a statement in his promotional debut when he demolished Terrance McKinney with a flying knee.

It didn’t take long for Bonfim to raise eyebrows against the equally impressive McKinney. After a back-and-forth first round, Bonfim put the exclamation point on the win with a flying knee in the second round.

Jailton Almeida Aces Biggest UFC Test (UFC 283)

TOO STRONG 💪



Jailton Almeida wins his 13th in a row and stays undefeated in the Octagon! #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/gGOEN1J4ge — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida proved he belongs in the heavyweight rankings with a dominant performance against Shamil Abdurakhimov.

Almeida got Abdurakhimov’s back in Round 2 and proceeded to land a series of devastating blows for the ground-and-pound win.

Abdoul Abdouraguimov Traps Rafal Haratyk In Nasty Kneebar (Ares FC 11)

Absolutely surreal comeback from the Lazy King. Abdoul Abdouraguimov desperately needed a finish and with under 30 seconds in round 5, he kneebarred Rafał Haratyk to become ARES FC double-champ. pic.twitter.com/A2YhPGZUu3 — Will (@ChillemDafoe) January 20, 2023

Abdoul Abdouraguimov proved he’s a name for UFC fans to keep an eye on with a come-from-behind win at Ares FC 11.

Abdouraguimov looked close to getting finished against Rafal Haratyk but turned the tide with a nasty kneebar submission.

Alexandra Tekenah Punishes Levi Steedman With Devastating Knees (Ares FC 11)

Alexandra Tekenah TKOs Levi Steedman at ARES FC 11 pic.twitter.com/7gLtyMJutz — Will (@ChillemDafoe) January 20, 2023

Alexandra Tekenah TKOed Levi Steedman at Ares FC 11 with a flurry of knees from the clinch.

Tekenah, just four fights into her career, showed off the technique of a veteran to keep up her winning ways.

Josh Walker Overwhelms Eddie Fraire With Crazy Flurry (Fury FC 73)

O nocaute violento do americano Josh Walker sobre o compatriota Eddie Fraire na luta principal do Fury FC 73, em San Antonio, nos EUA.pic.twitter.com/LREHTeyyfr — MMA Melotto (@MMAmelotto) January 31, 2023

Josh Walker made the most of his Fury FC 73 main event with a flying knee finish of Eddie Fraire.

Walker has won three straight and could be a flyweight the UFC might be interested in later this year.

Felipe Bunes Sends Yuma Horiuchi Flying (LFA 149)

Felipe Bunes TKOs Yuma Horiuchi in the first round to win the vacant LFA Flyweight title in the main event of LFA 149 pic.twitter.com/rOqQcCHM5m — Will (@ChillemDafoe) January 7, 2023

Felipe Bunes caught Yuma Horiuchi with a massive left hand on the forehead that sent his opponent flying.

Bunes has won three of his last four fights.

