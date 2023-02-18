The Wild World of Fighting: David vs Goliath, Romantic Alex Pereira, & More (2/18/23)

Gather ’round once again for the Wild World of Fighting, a series that would never stand you up after you planned a romantic dinner date on Valentine’s Day.

This week we will shine a spotlight on Alex Pereira’s love language, girl power in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Jorge Masvidal‘s lack of proofreading, and more. So put your gi on and get ready to roll with the Wild World of Fighting.

Alex Pereira: Lover and a Fighter

Valentine’s Day has passed, but love was in the air, even in the world of MMA. While some people are lovers and other people are fighters, this year served to show that UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is both… at the same time.

Most couples will display their love for one another by going out on a romantic date or buying gifts for each other on Valentine’s Day. Pereira however, decided to have a romantically terrifying face-off with his wife, before hitting her with a move more deadly than his left hand: a kiss.

Alex Pereira wishing his wife a Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mDopYFb41z — 𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙤💫 (@sinoUFC) February 14, 2023

If you were to ask me how I thought Alex Pereira showed affection to his wife, this is probably pretty close to what I would picture. At least nobody can make the claim that “Poatan” doesn’t have a sensitive side.

David Triumphs Over Goliath Again

On to the more violent side of the Wild World of Fighting, we direct our attention to a tale as old as time: David and Goliath. Only this time, David’s sling and a stone was replaced by a slinging fist to Goliath’s face.

The arena was Dogfight Wild Tournament in Barcelona, Spain, with 5’5 flyweight Raymison Bruno Formiga serving as the David to 6’6″ heavyweight Roger Dalet’s Goliath. It took less than a round for Formiga to take the fight to the ground, getting an armbar submission over the larger but far less experienced Dalet.

DAVID SUBS GOLIATH



Raymison Formiga (5'4, 130lb) defeats Roger Dalet (6'6, 265lb) in R1 pic.twitter.com/5SiyDBTpnn — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 17, 2023

No matter how many times it’s shown that size means nothing when you have technique, it never ceases to be an amazing sight to see. There were times that Dalet was able to use his size to get out of situations, but ultimately the skill of Formiga was too much to handle.

Grapple Like a Girl

Just as satisfying as seeing sizing mismatches unfold, is when a girl is underestimated and proves herself to be a better fighter than the boys who challenge her. Such was the case in a recent MMA gym, as a lady who does Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu was challenged by not one, not two, but FIVE boxers who may or may not have been hitting on her, resulting in her getting each and every one of them in a guillotine choke, likely causing a visible level of embarrassment in the room.

She chokes out 5 boxers in a row 😭 pic.twitter.com/er1DIvW0Oe — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) February 17, 2023

This level of disappointment is not just for when you are an adult either, as girls have been tapping out boys from an early age, too. In fact, another example saw a young lady flash a devilish grin as she executed an armbar with the coldness of a serial killer claiming another victim.

The biggest lesson from today’s Wild World of Fighting is that you should never underestimate your opponent. No matter the size or gender, people will always find a way to surprise you.

Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Kitsu

Okay, so seeing girls beating up on guys in the gym is fun and all, but this next clip was frankly too adorable to ignore. It does not involve human-on-human violence either, with a cat being the star of the show this time around.

A post to the official Twitter of ONE Championship saw a feline grappler working on its ground skills with some top MMA talent. To say it’s giving its foes a run for their money is an understatement.

The kitty looked to be in a bad spot on multiple occasions but was able to survive each encounter. Clearly, it had been in a few cat fights in its life and knows how to scratch and claw its way to victory.

Gotta Watch The Typos

As someone who makes a living by putting words together, believe me when I say that proofreading is essential for success in this world. Unfortunately, it seems that Jorge Masvidal and his team did not get that message.

The BMF champ has created his own fight promotion, with the company name being Gamebred Promotions, Inc. However, it seems that someone did not check the spelling of the initial paperwork, as Masvidal had to pay $25 to change his company name from Gamebread Promotions, Inc.

Jorge Masvidal's company was originally named "Gamebread Promotions, LLC." They had to pay $25 to correct the spelling error. pic.twitter.com/0qCU6ox8Dk — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) February 12, 2023

To quote the iconic call from Gus Johnson, sometimes these things happen in MMA. That said, in my mind, Jorge Masvidal will now and forever always be Gamebread.

With that, we had better call an end to this week’s Wild World of Fighting, before my own typos get the better of me, if they haven’t already. Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments, and let us know what wild moments should be highlighted next week.