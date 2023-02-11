The Wild World of Fighting: Urijah Faber’s Return, Fedor Roasting Chuck Liddell, & More (2/11/23)

Welcome back to the Wild World of Fighting, a series that doesn’t promote fights, it picks fights, and it is better than Jon Jones, better than Sean Combs, and even better than John Holmes.

[DISCLAIMER: ANY VIEWS EXPRESSED IN THIS PIECE ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINIONS AND BELIEFS OF THE WEBSITE AND ITS AFFILIATES. WELCOME TO THE WILD WORLD OF FIGHTING]

This week’s edition features an assortment of insanity, featuring the likes of Fedor Emelianenko, Chuck Liddell, Sean Strickland, Edmen Shabazyan, and more. So put your hands up and get ready to go a few rounds with the Wild World of Fighting.

Love Always Finds A Way

Easily the biggest challenge for any MMA coach, must be reigning in all of these top-level professional fighters, each with their own competitive natures and alpha behaviors, especially at big gyms that have multiple UFC fighters from the same weight class training together. Luckily, one of the best in the business, Eric Nicksick seems to have found himself a solution to this problem.

The Xtreme Couture head coach recently posted to his social media, exactly what happens when two fighters get a little hotheaded in training. In this instance, it was UFC middleweights Sean Strickland and Edmen Shabazyan who were the cause of trouble, leading Nicksick to duct tape their hands together until they learn to get along, like a father to his children.

People ask me all the time what I do to keep order in a gym full of Alpha’s when things escalate. Well, you guessed it, make them hold hands until everyone smiles. 😂💯 pic.twitter.com/6hJcpD6axU — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) February 8, 2023

Considering some of the comments that Strickland has made in the past, one can only imagine the kinds of colorful commentary that he was giving during this ordeal. Rumor has it, they are still duct taped together to this day.

Differences Between Jon Jones and Paulo Costa

Ah, yes. Come closer, as we enjoy everyone’s favorite subsection of the Wild World of Fighting: Meme Time With Paulo Costa (trademark pending). The middleweight title challenger always has something fun to share, and this time was no exception.

Costa shared a photo describing the differences between Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, and the rest of the UFC roster. In fact, let’s have the meme speak for itself.

This was a hilarious meme that went a bit viral in the MMA community, and it was totally not a stolen joke from MMA Twitter legend Dovy or anything. All jokes aside though, it has to be incredibly difficult to be part of the small percentage of fighters who hit like a Ford Escort.

What in the Name of Def Jam?

Speaking of Dovy, who definitely, one-hundred percent didn’t make that Ford Escort joke first, he recently surfaced a video of one of the most hilariously disrespectful street fight moments of all time. While there is not much context to be had in the short clip, all that was needed was what was being said.

The clip saw one man, wrapped around the back of another, larger man, being pinned in place with an arm around the neck and back of the legs. The larger man was threatening a much more violent fate though, while Backpack Jack was helpless.

what do you call this submission? pic.twitter.com/r2vcSjkrND — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) February 4, 2023

As one user was quick to point out in the comments, this move may look very familiar to some, if they played the 2004 game Def Jam: Fight for New York. Clearly this finishing move was inspired by the real world, and it is only a matter of time before UFC champions are implementing this technique.

That’s called the “def jam lock” pic.twitter.com/LOgrcYeDr0 — C A A (@Leraje19) February 4, 2023

Fedor Clowns In Chuck Liddell

Things were a bit emotional for hardcore MMA fans last week, as Pride heavyweight champion and the arguable heavyweight GOAT, Fedor Emelianenko fought for the final time. For many, this was viewed as the closing of a chapter, as the final fighters from the Japanese-dominant era of MMA hang their gloves up for good.

As a promoter, Scott Coker has always shown a ton of respect for the old school years of the sport, and this was certainly the case when he promoted Fedor’s retirement bout against Ryan Bader, at Bellator 290. Perhaps this was most evident, when he and Fedor posed with a who’s who of MMA pioneers and legends, ranging from Royce Gracie and Frank Shamrock, to Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture, to name just a few.

This is a tremendous photo. Makes me nostalgic and emotional.



Without these legends — these pioneers — there is no MMA.



Good on Bellator for making it happen, regardless of when it happened.



Beautiful stuff.



(📷 @BellatorMMA) pic.twitter.com/VgBackPIKX — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 5, 2023

However, there was a brief moment around the time of this photo, in which the usually stoic Fedor Emelianenko cracked a joke and a smile. While the exact exchange remains a mystery, it seems pretty clear that after shaking hands with Chuck Liddell, he teased “The Iceman” for having a slightly softer midsection than he once did.

Fedor commenting on Chuck's legendary beer gut



Forever the greatest https://t.co/W9Bq5H61in pic.twitter.com/LWk0umiCRG — Alex (@ContrarianAlex) February 5, 2023

What an incredible moment from some of the biggest names the sport has ever known. It was a great idea from the Bellator team, to get all of these pioneers into one photo together like this, while they had the chance.

The Return of Urijah Faber

This week’s Wild World of Fighting gets capped off by the return of another pioneer of the sport, this time for the lighter weight classes. None other than Urijah Faber was seen back in action, but this time it was in the regional circuits.

At least, this was the story being told by the user who uploaded a video of a short man with shaggy hair, a cleft chin, and a crazy six-pack, just like “The California Kid,” but was clearly not actually Faber. Nevertheless, this shorter gentleman still had some good wrestling ability, scoring several huge takedowns on his much bigger foe.

Uriah Faber's Return to MMA pic.twitter.com/79n2B5Ydwx — Clay From Uncle Joey MMA 🇨🇦👊🔥 (@UncleJoeyMMA) February 4, 2023

Of course, the joke here is in the similar physical appearance between this guy and Faber, with the man’s short stature being an added punchline. Seriously though, this guy looks like he could have what it takes to beat Dominick Cruz.

With that, we turn the page on this chapter of The Wild World of Fighting. Be sure to comment below, and let us know if we missed any insane moments in the sport.

What was your favorite highlight from this week’s WWOF?