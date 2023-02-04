The Wild World of Fighting: Paula Felder, Cursed Michael Bisping and GSP, & More (2/4/23)

Come one, come all, to the Wild World of Fighting, a series so juicy, it is actually the secret ingredient in Paulo Costa’s secret juice.

We are back once again, with an edition of the Wild World of Fighting which is, dare I say, wild. From Paul Felder as a woman, to Jorge Masvidal‘s “e-cigarette,” and more, not even a full training camp could prepare you for what is in store this week.

Paul Felder: A (Wo)Man of the People

Even without knowing that he is a retired UFC lightweight turned commentator, Paul Felder is certainly not lacking in intimidation. Despite his rugged exterior though, the “Irish Dragon” has routinely proven himself to be seemingly pleasant with his fans, even joining in on some shenanigans from time to time.

This was brought into the limelight once more, with a Twitter user who had a simple, albeit strange dream: to have his profile picture be of Paul Felder’s head on a woman’s body. Somewhat surprisingly, Felder responded to this user’s request, not only approving of the joke, but encouraging the monstrosity to be called Paula Felder.

Go for it!✅ — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) January 30, 2023

Obviously the respectful approach of the user is likely what led to the positive response. That said, this is just another example of how Felder is able to roll with the punches, literally and figuratively, and take a joke.

Help, There’s a Bisping and GSP Under My Bed

There are a lot of things about the Wild World of Fighting, that make it a terrifying place. From the gruesome in-competition injuries that can occur, to the savage world of street fights and more, it is not a secret that this world is not one for those with weak constitutions.

That being said, someone seems to have opened the Pandora’s box of nightmarish imagery, unleashing one of the most terrifying videos the sport of MMA has ever seen. Brace yourself, because this AI altered photos-turned-video of Michael Bisping and Georges St. Pierre talking trash to one another may give you night terrors.

Now, I’m not saying that this video has given me nightmares, but I’m also not saying that I have had a good night’s sleep since watching it. However, like the MMA creepypasta that it is, it must be passed on to the next unfortunate soul (that’s you, reader).

Someone Give This Man A Break

Most heavyweight MMA fighters will tell you that it can often be hard to find another big guy to coach you or train with at the gym, unless you have a well established network of training partners. Standing 6’4 and weighing in the neighborhood of 250lb, Ciryl Gane is not an exception to dealing a with a size disparity in the gym, especially when compared to his coach, Fernand Lopez.

The effects of this size difference was seen quite clearly in a recent training video that was shared, showing Lopez holding pads for the former interim heavyweight champion. Not only was Gane pushing his coach across the cage his his shots, but the look on Lopez’s face says it all.

Bro his coach is exhausted 😭 pic.twitter.com/K945RzVH15 — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) January 30, 2023

Some say that this is normal behavior from Fernand Lopez when camera are on, but he lets other people handle the brunt of the training and pad holding. Hopefully this is the case, because he otherwise may not make it to Ciryl Gane’s UFC 285 fight with Jon Jones.

Talk About Thunderstruck

If you only ever play the EA UFC games and do not dive too deeply in the Wild World of Fighting, you may look at a move like the rolling thunder as something that would only work in a video game. That is most certainly not the case, and it does not even need to be an MMA fight to work.

A recent Muay Thai bout at Fairtex Fight saw this exact scenario play out between Manolis Kallistis and Juan Gonzalez. In a spectacular display of timing, Kallistis flipped forward, spinning at the same time as planting his hand, kicking Gonzalez into the nether realm.

OH MY GOD. Manolis Kallistis brutally knocks out Juan Gonzalez with a rolling thunder kick at Fairtex Fight (Muay Thai rules). And it was NOT an illegal blow.



One of the most spectacular KO's you'll see all year. #FairtexFight pic.twitter.com/MJ17JPFIbE — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 28, 2023

Slammed Through the Friend Zone

You don’t need to have a rolling thunder in your arsenal to be effective or impressive. Sometimes you can just be a girl that was underestimated by a guy who had no idea what he was in for when he signed up for what initially appeared to be a friendly wrestling match.

It looks like nobody told Kayla Harrison 2.0 that this was meant to be friendly though, as she quickly landed an outside trip and slammed her opponent to the ground. It was only a matter of milliseconds after this, before the guy would tap out to the neck crank he was stuck in.

If she’s trained and you’re not, you shouldn’t test her 😂 pic.twitter.com/xqAlI3FGlo — Patrick St-Pierre (@patrickallsyms) January 28, 2023

It honestly seemed like it took longer for the cameraman to say “3… 2… 1… Go!” than it did for her to end the tussle. Honestly, if I were in his shoes, I would have tapped the moment I saw her hair in a high bun, and her arms loosely hanging by her side like a pro grappler.

Ariel “Fatty Boom Batty” Helwani Talks Weed With Jorge Masvidal

The Wild World of Fighting has come a long way since the days of Nick Diaz being given a lifetime suspension for smoking weed before fighting Anderson Silva, with the UFC’s drug testing programing nearly eliminating punishments for THC. This has led to an increase in fighters not only openly discussing their use of the devil’s lettuce, but more honest discussions about it’s uses and potential benefits for athletes.

While Jorge Masvidal has never been one to hide this side of his recreational activities, it was still an entertaining sight to see him blazing a cone while chatting with Ariel Helwani recently. Of course, this was only made funnier by the intentionally cringe-inducing banter from Ariel Helwani, who first asked if it was an e-cigarette, before referring to the joint as the well-known slang term “fatty boom batty.”

Make no mistake though, Masvidal was quick to correct Helwani, holding the joint so close to the camera that “The Nose” himself could probably smell it through the screen. He then proudly proclaimed it to be a “305 joint, right there, cuh.”

With that, this week’s edition of the Wild World of Fighting comes to a close. Remember kids, don’t do drugs (especially not the dreaded Mary Jane), and stay in school, because knowledge is power!

Would you like to share an e-cigarette with Jorge Masvidal?