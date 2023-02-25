The Wild World of Fighting: 2 on 1 MMA Done Right, Paulo Costa’s Car, & More (2/25/23)

It is time once again for the Wild World of Fighting, the series that would never take PEDs, even when fighting under PRIDE rules.

Hopefully you came prepared, because the Wild World of Fighting is bringing an array of excitement this week. Today we will look at the likes of Paulo Costa’s car troubles, brutalizing leg kicks, the worst coaching in combat sports, and more.

It’s Probably Time to Change Gyms

Best practices for combat sports training have grown and developed a lot over the years, as more coaches discover what works and does not work for training elite fighters for bouts. While it still is practiced in some places, the larger community has gotten away from ideas of “training the chin” with high intensity sparring or taking pointless abuse to the head.

Unfortunately, it would appear that some people have not figured out that these kinds of training methods cause significantly more harm than good. Video was making the rounds on social media, showing a “coach” who decided to line up his stable of fighters and lay into them, even appearing to knock one of them out cold, all in the name of training.

Guys i think the blonde dude is actually unconscious pic.twitter.com/0nOvZ59CiZ — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) February 15, 2023

Listen reader, nobody here at MMA News is going to pretend to be as knowledgeable on coaching martial arts as the likes of Freddie Roach, Trevor Wittman, or the like, but believe me when I say that this is not the way you get better at fighting. If your coach insists on punching and kicking you defenselessly, it may be time to consider a new gym.

Just Another Day in Russian MMA

If this is the Wild World of Fighting, Russian MMA is undoubtedly the wild west of fighting. Nary a week goes by without some sort of bizarre happenings coming from combat sports in the Caucasus region.

This was once again the case when Tumer Ondar submitting Ismail Haidari with a kneebar at AMC Fight Nights 118, only for Haidari to protest the stoppage, saying he never tapped even after the official decision was read. Naturally a rematch made sense, but instead of waiting a few months to resolve the issue, the two just faced off in a new fight on the same card.

Today at AMC Fight Nights 118. Tumer Ondar submits Ismail Haidari via 1st round kneebar.. but Haidari claimed it wasn't a tap (then what was it?)



So the two agree to an immediate rematch right then and there, which Ondar also wins by unanimous decision. Russian MMA things. pic.twitter.com/aov1eOTPut — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 24, 2023

To be fair, this is not the first time something like this has happened, but it is totally not common in modern MMA. Luckily the second fight would end with the same victor, ensuring that balance is maintained in the world.

That’s How You Do 2 vs 1

One of the biggest hotspots in which the Wild World of Fighting is at its most unhinged, is when it comes to promotions putting on the most bizarre combat sports variations known to man. One of the most popular versions of this in recent times, has been bouts featuring two or three competitors, facing off against one unfortunate soul who is by themselves.

Unsurprisingly, this does not usually bode well for the single combatant, but that is not always the case. A recent example actually saw the solo fighter get the job done, finishing both of the men he was up against.

DIOOOOOOOO SANTOOOOOOOOOOOOO NO TE CREOOOOOOO!!!!! CESAR ALONSOOOOOOOOO DE MI VIDAAAAAAAAAAA!!!! #DWT pic.twitter.com/0FxnaEawtl — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) February 17, 2023

The first guy fell victim to a knockout blow from the clinch, falling flat to the canvas, and from there it only took a takedown and quick submission skills for Cesar Alonso to dispatch the second competitor. To do that before the end of the first round is actually rather impressive.

Oh, We’re Throwing Spinning Ground Shit Now?

Although the practical use of spinning attacks is controversial in the eyes of various coaches, there is no denying that it has become almost commonplace in MMA. Things have changed since the early days of Edson Barboza spinning heel kicking Terry Etim, with almost every UFC card seemingly containing a fighter throwing some sort of spinning strike.

Although far less common, it turns out that there are actually spinning attacks that someone can use on the ground as well. Check out this video of someone using their feet to rotate their opponent like a rotisserie chicken, directly into a triangle choke.

BJJ has gone too far 😂 pic.twitter.com/eAr5naV8Aw — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) February 18, 2023

As if guard play in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu was not already crazy enough, this is putting a new spin on it. Okay, okay, I’ll see myself out.

No Leg to Stand On

As controversial as they may be, something fun about ONE Championship is their willingness to venture outside of the normal bounds of conventional combat sports. One of the most entertaining examples of this is their use of 4oz MMA gloves for Muay Thai, even if some traditionalists do not agree.

However punches were not what featherweight champ Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai used to finish Jamal Yusupov at ONE Fight Night 7. In fact, all that he really needed to defend his title was 49 seconds and a brutal leg kick, as seen with a video the promotion posted to Twitter.

LEG KICK KO 🤯 Tawanchai PK.Saenchai 🇹🇭 chops Jamal Yusupov down just 49 SECONDS into their fight to defend his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title!



Tune in to Amazon Prime Video now to catch the rest of the ONE Fight Night 7 card LIVE!#ONEFightNight7

🇺🇸🇨🇦 FREE with a… https://t.co/hHUycrUiSw pic.twitter.com/iosJo8V6Ld — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 25, 2023

It is not common to see a high level Muay Thai fighter fall to a leg kick so early in the fight, but considering he could not even stand for the official decision, it was clear that Yusupov was hurt. That kind of chopping power is not to be overlooked.

Paulo Costa is Having Car Problems

Do you remember the Wild World of Fighting segment from a few weeks ago, when Paulo Costa shared that hilarious (and totally not stolen) meme about UFC fighters barely being able afford a Ford Escort? Well, as it turns out, he was speaking from personal experience.

Borrachinha was seen driving around in an old Chevrolet, with no A/C, being forced to push it into the gas station. He shared his hilarious experience online, saying that this is the life Dana White wants for him.

🥵😅 This is the fucking car Dana wants me to drive around pic.twitter.com/auhB4obHUi — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 24, 2023

There is my Ford scort 🥺 pic.twitter.com/dgxNpbrxGx — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 24, 2023

The fact that Costa is calling this his “Ford Scort” is rather fitting, because this car is clearly missing something. Although someone should probably help the man understand what the make and model is of his car.

In a completely unrelated note, it is time to end this week’s Wild World of Fighting, because I need to go help out a friend whose car has no air conditioning and ran out of gas. Be sure to let us know if we missed any bizarre moments from this week.

Do you think Paulo Costa will ever make enough money to upgrade his car to a used Toyota Camry with a working air conditioner?